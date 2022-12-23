Union calls for mandatory mask-wearing on public transport to help stop surge

A transport union has called for the re-introduction of mandatory mask-wearing on public transport after Christmas.

The healthcare system has been under extreme pressure in recent weeks as cases of Covid, flu and RSV continue to spike.

The HSE has said it expects flu and Covid-19 infection and hospitalisation numbers to rise "very rapidly in the coming few weeks" and that will seriously impact hospitals and emergency departments as well as GP and GP out-of-hours services.

National Bus & Rail Union (NBRU) General Secretary Dermot O’Leary has now called on the Government to "reset" over Christmas and introduce mandatory mask-wearing on services in January.

He told RTÉ's Morning Ireland: "Obviously, it (Covid) hasn't gone away. There are concerns among our workers that the anticipated spike in Covid cases will cause problems.

"We did advise Government back in October that they should warn people in anticipation of a spike that mandatory requirements might be needed at short notice."

Noting that the next few days will see a lull in the number of people using public transport, Mr O'Leary urged the Government to make a decision as soon as they could.

"There is potential here for Government to reset over the Christmas period and this is the time for the Government to reintroduce mandatory masks."

Bus stop sign and electronic arrival times board for Bus Eireann

Mr O’Leary also urged the public not to close windows on public transport.

He said he understood it was winter, but windows should be left open as advised by public health experts.

Mr O'Leary also referenced earlier comments from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation general secretary, who explained just how drastic the situation had become in Irish hospitals.

Speaking to RTÉ, Phil Ní Sheaghdha said that patients were waiting a “totally unsuitable” amount of time to be seen in emergency departments.

She said: “The HSE should be making sure that from today, there are very senior clinicians on duty, 24 hours, every day, making sure that patient flow is absolutely prioritised.

"They should be extending the hours that GPs are open and they should be asking the private hospitals to get on this pitch."