Iarnród Éireann gender pay gap data shows women earn more

Iarnród Éireann’s gender pay gap data shows a 6.3% hourly wage gap in favour of female workers.

The data, published today under the Gender Pay Gap Information Act 2021, shows a gender pay gap of 6.32% for the average hourly rate.

Throughout the report, Iarnród Éireann highlighted the increasing representation of women across all roles within the organisation as one of its key targets.

The company acknowledged that, as reperesentation increases, the gender wage gap is likely to narrow in the years ahead.

Iarnród Éireann released the information under the Gender Pay Gap Information Act 2021.

Railway transport is historically a male-dominated sector, with just 11% of Iarnród Éireann’s 4,231 employees consisting of female workers, as of June 19, 2022.

However, this is set to change within the company, with plans to double the number of female employees by 2030.

Research shows that more women work in the middle and upper quartiles of the company.

As 18% of the current workforce is expected to have retired over the next five years, the company intends to improve representation in roles such as driving, station, permanent way, signalling, and engineering.

The company has a number of initiatives in place including the creation by its talent management team of several female-targeted internal talent programmes with a focus on career development.

Iarnród Éireann released the information under the Gender Pay Gap Information Act 2021.

Iarnród Éireann chief executive Jim Meade said the act has given the company the opportunity to analyse its commitment to its female employee base and “identify areas for improvement.”

“Iarnród Éireann is on an ambitious journey to develop rail as the backbone of a sustainable transport system, and there can be no question that developing and championing our people is an essential part of our approach," he said.