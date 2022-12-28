Colleges may be asked to provide more courses to cover shortfall in therapists

Colleges may be asked to provide more courses to cover shortfall in therapists

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris said the HEA has advised colleges it intends on using a similar expression of interest process for therapy courses in early 2023. File picture: Jim Coughlan

Wed, 28 Dec, 2022 - 01:47
Jess Casey, Education Correspondent

Colleges may be soon asked to quickly build capacity in the therapy disciplines given the difficulties recruiting therapists.

The Higher Education Authority (HEA) recently put a call out to colleges in order to build capacity in dentistry, nursing, medicine, pharmacy and veterinary courses.

While demand for these services is growing, Ireland is currently experiencing shortfalls in the number of these professionals being trained here.

In response, the HEA initiated an expression of interest process with higher education institutions. The process proved to be popular, with 20 colleges proposing to deliver new courses, some as soon as 2024, and 19 offering to expand their current courses.

Now, a similar process may be used to train more therapists. In a recent parliamentary question, Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris said the HEA has advised colleges it intends on using a similar expression of interest process in early 2023.

His officials have met with the relevant departments in relation to the requirements of therapy teams, he said in response to a parliamentary question posed by Fianna Fáil TD Brendan Smith.

“A joined-up approach with the Departments of Health, Education and Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth is necessary to determine system-level demand in the therapy disciplines,” Mr Harris said.

“The provision of healthcare education in the therapy areas is complex and involves many different parts of the system.” 

“The availability of appropriate placements and placement supports is a key enabler of this expansion, and engagement with the relevant departments on these issues is ongoing.” 

Officials were also represented on the interdepartmental working group tasked with developing an Action Plan for Disability Services, he added.

“The department will work with the HSE and the Department of Health and the Department of Children (DCEDIY) to progress actions arising out of this plan.” 

The Oireachtas education committee heard warnings this term that Ireland is not training enough counsellors, psychotherapists or psychologists.

“We need to remember we have a limited pool of people available to work in these roles,” Professor Mark Smyth past president of the Psychological Society of Ireland said.

