Call for Government to act on 'rogue operators taking advantage' of Ukrainian refugees

Staff at one accommodation centre for Ukrainian refugees appeared to be working seven days a week, had little English, and never left the premises, according to a complaint made by one of the centre’s residents.

Now, the Government is being called on to introduce a monitoring system, independent incident reporting and an appeals mechanism to be put in place for such centres, to prevent operators from taking advantage of the accommodation need for Ukrainian refugees.

The call is being made Emma Lane-Spollen, the national coordinator of the Ukraine Civil Society Emergency Response group.

The complaint was one of a number of reports received by the Department of Integration from Ukrainians regarding conditions in accommodation across the country.

The nature of the complaints were released to the Irish Examiner under the Freedom of Information Act. The venues, the exact type of accommodation or the county of location were not identified in the materials released by the department.

More than 60,000 people have arrived in Ireland since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Large numbers have been living in up to 500 hotels across the country, which are being used as accommodation centres.

The note relating to the complaint mentioning the staffing at one accommodation centre said: “Low staff on the premises with the majority of them not able to speak English. Appears the same staff work 7 days a week and do not leave the premises.”

The same complaint also said windows in a common area were smashed and residents were told it would take months to replace it.

Ms Lane-Spollen said: “While it is difficult to comment without further investigation, with over 500 contracts it’s unsurprising that there is a possibility of a few rogue operators taking advantage of the situation.

"It is extremely important that DCEIDY [Department of Integration] put in place a monitoring system, independent incident reporting and an appeals mechanism as with the one-offer policy, refugees are increasingly more reluctant to make complaints and may fear being evicted.

Proper worker conditions, heating and healthy food should be standard. It is concerning that some operators may put profit over due care, as has been seen repeatedly over the years with the direct provision system. This needs proper and immediate investigation.”

According to the Department of Equality, there have been over 70 inspections carried out on accommodation provided for Ukrainian refugees, with follow-up inspections in some instances where issues were identified.

A spokeswoman said: “Employers have a responsibility to ensure the health and safety of their employees under the Safety, Health and Welfare at Work Act 2005. Where the department contracts for the provision of short-term emergency accommodation, the employer remains responsible for the health and safety of the people it employs to work in the accommodation.”

She added: “If the department is alerted to concerns about the health and safety standards for staff in a contracted accommodation, the report would be shared with the Health and Safety Authority, which is responsible for enforcing health and safety at work.”

A spokesman for the Department of Employment said anyone who believes they are being deprived of employment rights can make a complaint to the Workplace Relations Commission “where the matter can be dealt with by way of mediation or adjudication leading to a decision that is enforceable through the district court”.