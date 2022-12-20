Planning regulator finds demoralised workforce at An Bord Pleanála

An Bord Pleanála is suffering from an internal crisis, which includes a demoralised workforce and significant concerns about management practices, according to an investigation by the Office of the Planning Regulator.

The future of the board, which has been at the centre of controversies around alleged malpractice over the last nine months, is at a critical stage; swift action is required to “gain the goodwill and trust of all staff, so that the organisation can work together and recover pre-existing collective harmony, to meet and overcome the significant challenges that it faces”, the investigation concluded.

The external reviewers employed by the OPR to conduct the investigation found that with a backlog of cases and reduced staff morale there is “a necessity for governance reform” and “strong leadership will be required to guide the organisation through this difficult period".

It also found that the state of internal relations will require a “considerable degree of consideration and attention” from the leaders in An Bord Pleanála.

This was the second part of an overall investigation of the processes and procedures of the board, which was scheduled for next year, but was brought forward in response to the controversies.

It also follows the publication in the Irish Examiner in late October of details of an internal investigation by the board into alleged malpractices.

On November 3, the chairman of the board Dave Walsh took early retirement.

Former An Bord Pleanála chairman Dave Walsh.

The internal review is yet to be published, despite calls from politicians and trade unions representing staff.

The OPR report contains 23 recommendations to assist in the renewal of the board in the following areas:

Overall structure;

Board procedures;

Preparation of reports by inspectors;

Presentation of cases to inspectors;

Delegation;

Staff engagement and protection.

Issues around all of these areas featured in the media reports over the last nine months about issues at An Bord Pleanála. In particular, a number of planning cases about which questions have been raised featured a board composition of just two members or a pattern of the same members dealing with particular types of cases.

There were also issues around inspectors’ reports. The Irish Examiner reported that in a high percentage of cases concerning telecommunication masts, applications were granted against inspectors’ recommendations.

The regulator has also signalled there will be tighter observation of the board’s functioning with a special plan to review the recommendations from this report to be prepared by An Bord Pleanála for the agreement of the OPR and the Department of Housing. Progress reports will be submitted every quarter thereafter.

Many of the recommendations in the OPR report mirror the measures included in the new planning bill which was approved by Cabinet last week and is due to go through the Oireachtas in the new year.