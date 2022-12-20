Parents turning to charities for basics amid pressure for costly Christmas presents for children

Parents are turning to Barnardos for vouchers for toys, fuel and food in a bid to ensure they can buy the expensive items their children are looking for this Christmas.

Children as young as six years old are asking for expensive electronic devices including the latest iphone, PS5 and electric scooters while their parents struggle to meet the increasing costs of living such as food and fuel, according to the charity.

Aoife Browne, a project leader with Barnardos in Limerick, highlighted one instance where a mother of two children bowed to pressure by her oldest child for a PS5. She added: “The mum does not have anything for her six-year-old because the PS5 is so expensive.”

She said the pressure on parents to get the latest electronic devices is huge. She added: “We know that some of the families we work with will go to moneylenders and we hear of families putting themselves under huge pressure for electronic devices.

“The worry is that while it was great that the government gave the double allowances earlier on in the year, we heard that some families put the money aside for Christmas for toys. If the weather is cold in January and February, I wonder how families will manage.”

To help families who come to them, Ms Browne said Barnardos has given families vouchers for food, toys, and even coal and fuel.

She added: “It is all based on need.”

Aileen Hickie, chief executive of Parentline, said callers to the organisation’s helpline are telling of similar pressures, with parents feeling stressed, anxious and guilty if they cannot meet their children’s expectations. Parents who cannot meet their children’s requests also feel inadequate, according to Ms Hickie.

She said young children are being influenced by videos they are seeing on social media of others using the latest electronic devices.

She added: “Children are seeing children with more toys and more luxuries than ever before.” She pointed out that the two most expensive times of the year for families are the return to school in September and Christmas – which are very close together.

Both Barnardos and Parentline say families are taking out loans over a 12-month period to pay for Christmas – clearing the loan just before having to start a new one for the following Christmas.

Aileen Hickie said:

People are spending 12 months paying for the 12 days of Christmas. People will be paying for 2022 right throughout 2023 and will be arriving back at the same position in 12 months.

Aoife Browne said some parents are living day to day, paying off loans given to them by family members from social welfare payments on the day they receive the payments, leaving little money for other needs.

She also said there needs to be concern about young children being given devices enabling them to go online because of the risk to their safety.

“We know how unsafe the world is out there and how vulnerable some children are.”