Limerick TD calls for exclusion orders to stop Rathkeale violence

Limerick TD Niall Collins has called for exclusion orders to be imposed by the courts on the individuals involved in violent incidents in Rathkeale[/url], Co Limerick, on Monday.

Armed gardaí patrolled Rathkeale on Monday night and a section of the town was sealed off after violent scenes erupted between rival groups. Locals said the town was "like a war zone" with a number of vehicles badly damaged in ramming incidents and machetes allegedly being produced.

Mr Collins said it was "a truly shocking incident" and there was quite a big Garda presence there on Monday evening.

Residents in the town are quite rightly angered, he told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne.

"Rathkeale is a fine town, some very fine people there, community groups are working very hard to enhance and promote the town," he said, adding there can be challenges at this time of year "when the population triples or almost quadruples, where a lot of members of the Travelling community come to Rathkeale for the Christmas period".

Mr Collins said he wanted to hear from Garda management about its policing plan. If extra resources were required, he would not be found wanting in terms of pursuing them.

When asked if he supported a call from local Fianna Fáil councillor Kevin Sheahan, himself a former garda, that gardaí should use batons if necessary to disperse anti-social behaviour, Mr Collins said he did.

"I agree, I think the gardaí should use whatever is available to them. I've no issue with An Garda Síochána using the resources or the tools or the tactical equipment that is available to them."

Acting Justice Minister Simon Harris had been briefed on the situation, Mr Collins added.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Mr Harris said the scenes in Rathkeale "were absolutely unacceptable".

"I have been assured an enhanced policing presence will continue to be part of the policing plan over Christmas to ensure peace and order is maintained in the town," Mr Harris said.

"Garda investigations are ongoing, and they have appealed to any witnesses to contact Rathkeale Garda Station to make sure that those involved can be identified and prosecuted."

He added: "There is no place for this kind of violence in our society. I know the community in Rathkeale is rightly proud of their town and abhor these appalling acts."

Mr Collins said the public wants to hear from gardaí about how the investigation is proceeding.

We can't have a situation where the area is becoming swamped with people who are acting in a manner of thuggery — that simply isn't acceptable. Businesses had to close yesterday, this happened in the middle of the day, people were collecting children from school.

The option of exclusion orders was available to the court if people behave in a manner which is deemed unacceptable, said Mr Collins.

"There are certain members of the Travelling community who are sullying the name of Rathkeale that is very regrettable. More has to be done to ensure that it does not reoccur — the gardaí are dealing with the situation, they have an annual policing plan, if more is needed, I won't be found wanting in getting resources to help complete their work.

"This is a huge challenge. It's a very unique situation where the population triples, quadruples at this time of year."