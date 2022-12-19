More than 67,000 Ukrainians have moved to Ireland since start of war 

More than 67,000 people have arrived in Ireland from Ukraine since the outbreak of war in the eastern European country.

The latest release from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed that as of December 11, 67,448 PPSNs have been issued to individuals who have come from Ukraine to Ireland.

Of that number, a further 13,619 have enrolled in further education and training courses, with 11,648 of those in further education English language courses.

The CSO noted in its release that English language proficiency was a “challenge” for some who were looking to secure employment.

The release comes just hours after the chief executive of the Irish Refugee Council, Nick Henderson, called for the immediate transfer of 68 children from the City West refugee processing centre due to "very serious concerns."

Other key findings of the CSO report included:

Of the arrivals from Ukraine, 87% showed activity in administrative data after September 30, 2022, based on data currently available to the CSO.

Women and men, aged 20 and over, account for 46% and 20% respectively of arrivals to date, while individuals aged 0-19 (both male and female) make up for 34% of arrivals. Of all arrivals to date aged 18 and over, 62% of males and 47% of females were married or cohabiting.

As of December 11, 2022, 69% (or 16,785 persons) of the arrivals that attended employment support events arranged by Intreo Public Employment Services, noted English language proficiency was a challenge in securing employment.

Of the 24,164 arrivals who attended an Intreo event, 14,674 had recorded previous occupations, with professionals being the largest group, at 32%. Of the 19,103 persons where the highest level of education was recorded, 65% had achieved an NFQ level equivalent to 7 or higher.

Of the Local Electorate Areas (LEAs) in Cork, Midleton had the highest number of Ukrainian nationals, with 1,263 people residing there since February 24.

Ennistymon in Clare has the highest number of Ukrainian arrivals in the country, with 1,705.

As of December 11, 7,999 arrivals from Ukraine are living in private accommodations, where 3,820 hosts are in receipt of accommodation recognition payment for accommodating people from Ukraine.

A total of 13,527 arrivals from Ukraine have enrolled in schools in the academic year 2022/23, with 64% of these in primary schools and the remaining 36% in secondary schools. And 863 children have enrolled in primary schools in Cork, with a further 478 enrolling in secondary schools.

Dublin has the highest number of children enrolled in schools, at 1,893, while Monaghan had the lowest at 78.

The release is the eighth of its kind from the CSO since the beginning of the war in February.