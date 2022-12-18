‘Very traumatic’ for Ukrainians to move accommodation at short notice – Varadkar

The Taoiseach has acknowledged it is “very traumatic” for Ukrainian refugees being moved to alternative accommodation at short notice.

Leo Varadkar said people should be given as much notice as possible if they need to be moved.

His comments come after it emerged that Ukrainian families living in a hotel in Dundalk were given 48 hours notice that they were to be moved to alternative accommodation in Limerick and Kerry.

On his first day back in the role of Taoiseach, Mr Varadkar attended a Christmas lunch for about 100 Ukrainian men, women and children organised by the Irish Red Cross and promoter Harry Crosbie at Dublin’s Vicar Street.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar met Ukrainian children and Father Christmas (Brian Lawless/PA)

A group of children sang songs in Ukrainian helped along by Santa Claus.

Mr Varadkar said that for the majority of people Christmas is a wonderful time but it can be a very difficult time for some people.

“I’m very much thinking of the Ukrainians who have arrived in Ireland this year, particularly Ukrainian children for whom this will be their first Christmas away from home,” he said.

“I just want to take the opportunity to drop in and say hello. Remind them that they are very welcome in Ireland, and that we will do everything to make sure that they feel welcome and continue to support Ukraine in its efforts to secure its independence and secure its democracy.”

The Fine Gael leader said he believes many of the Ukrainians who have fled their country since the outbreak of war will stay in Ireland long term.

“It’s becoming increasingly obvious to people that this war could go on for some time. And very many of the Ukrainians who have come here are probably here to stay,” Mr Varadkar said, adding that the Government will start making plans for longer-term accommodation.

Mr Varadkar attended a Christmas lunch held for Ukrainian women and children at Vicar Street, Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

He said the Government will be “accelerating” the modular housing programme in the new year to increase the supply of accommodation.

“We’ll see the first of those in the new year, and I think that can help us into the future,” he added.

Asked what he will do to help refugees who are being asked to move at short notice, Mr Varadkar said he would look into the matter.

“My feeling is that if people have to be moved, and sometimes they do, it’s important to give them as much notice as possible because particularly if families and children have to move schools, that can be very traumatic, so I will make inquiries about it,” the Taoiseach said.

There might not be a way around it. But as a basic principle, I think we should try to give people as much notice as possible if they need to move.”

Asked about reports of a Ukrainian family being split up due to accommodation issues, Mr Varadkar said it was “not desirable at all” and he would make contact with the Children’s Minister about the matter.

“It’s not good that families are ever separated, or that people are asked to move from one place to another with short notice. And that’s true all year round. It’s particularly true in Christmas week for obvious reasons,” he said.

“I don’t know the exact details but I will be in touch with Minister [Roderic] O’Gorman about it and see if there’s anything we can do to make it better.”