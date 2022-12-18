CMO warns of surge in cases of flu and Covid 

CMO warns of surge in cases of flu and Covid 

In an update posted on social media, Professor Breda Smyth said the surge in flu cases is 80% up on last week. Picture: Collins 

Sun, 18 Dec, 2022 - 12:03
Steve Neville

The Chief Medical Officer has warned there has been a significant surge in flu cases with Covid-19 cases "rapidly" on the rise. 

In an update posted on social media, Professor Breda Smyth said the surge in flu cases is 80% up on last week.

"We have a number of patients in ICU with flu this week and unfortunately, none of them have had their flu vaccine.

"This year's flu season seems to be having a severe impact on children in particular," she said as she called on parents to consider getting their kids vaccinated. 

The nasal flu vaccine and administration are free for everyone aged 2 to 17 years through the HSE's vaccination programme.

Prof Smyth warned that in Australia 60% of hospitaliSations were among children, with flu also causing a spike in child hospitalisations in Canada.

Data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) shows in the week ending December 11, it was notified of 670 confirmed influenza cases.

This is a sharp rise from the 370 cases reported the previous week.

In the week ending December 11, notifications of flu increased in almost all age groups but mainly in those aged 65 years and older, it said. 

Some 213 hospitalised confirmed influenza cases were reported to the HPSC.

Covid-19

Covid cases have also increased "rapidly" in the last three days, the CMO warned.

"Test positivity is now almost one in five. On average, we are now seeing 75 new hospitalisations per day with Covid."

In the week between December 4 and December 10, there were 1,947 new cases confirmed — a 5.1% increase from the previous week.

These stats are based on cases confirmed via a PCR test. In the same week, 5,446 positive antigen test results were registered on the HSE Positive Antigen Portal — an increase of 24.6% on the previous week.

In the same period, there were nine deaths related to Covid.

Prof Smyth urged people to get vaccinated saying they decrease the risk of being infected and reduce the risk of severe illness from Covid and flu.

Anyone who feels sick or who has flu-like symptoms is asked to stay at home.

Read More

Pharmacy opens for business despite lorry driven through shopfront

More in this section

Pharmacy opens for business despite lorry driven through shopfront Pharmacy opens for business despite lorry driven through shopfront
Winter weather Dec 16th 2022 Status yellow ice warning in place for 28 counties
Blaze in Dublin building forces street to close Blaze in Dublin building forces street to close
#COVID-19HealthVaccine#Childrens HealthPerson: Breda SmythOrganisation: HSE
CMO warns of surge in cases of flu and Covid 

Cold snap ends with temperatures of up to 12C expected on Sunday

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.251 s