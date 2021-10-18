Parents urged to sign children up for free nasal spray flu vaccine

Parents are being urged to sign their children up for the free nasal spray flu vaccine.

The HSE has said that the flu vaccine and administration is free for everyone aged 2 to 17 years through the health service’s vaccination programme.

Between 2009 and 2019, 4,750 children needed hospital treatment because of complications of flu.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) also reported that 183 of these were admitted to intensive care, while 41 children died.

The HSE has said that children are twice as likely as adults to get the flu, and while most will have mild symptoms, some can get complications such as pneumonia or bronchitis.

“Flu is a serious illness that can be dangerous in children too,” said Dr Aparna Keegan, a Specialist in Public Health Medicine and Flu Lead at the HSE National Immunisation Office.

“The nasal spray flu vaccine is a very safe and effective vaccine and helps your child’s immune system produce antibodies that fight infection. It cannot give your child the flu. If your child has had the flu vaccine and they come into contact with flu virus, these antibodies will help them fight the flu and reduce the risk of getting sick or needing to go to hospital.

“Getting your child vaccinated is the best way to protect them against flu this winter, and help reduce the spread of flu to others too.

"Other countries, including the UK, have been offering flu vaccine to children for many years and it’s great that the vaccine is now available for free here in Ireland for the second season.”

Symptoms of flu include high temperature, muscle pains, headache and fatigue.

The HSE has warned that children also carry the flu virus in their system longer than adults do and it can spread easily to other children.

Children who are sick with flu can sometimes miss weeks in crèche, childcare and school.

“The nasal flu vaccine is also the recommended vaccine for children who may have chronic health conditions. We recommend speaking to a trusted health professional about the flu vaccine recommended for your child. If it’s not possible for them to get the nasal flu vaccine, they can get the flu injection instead,” Dr Keegan added.

People who have gotten the Covid-19 vaccine have been told that they should also get the flu jab.

Flu and Covid-19 are caused by different viruses and the flu vaccine does not protect against Covid.

For children aged 12 to 17 years, they can get the flu vaccine at the same time as the Covid-19 vaccine if they have not yet received it.