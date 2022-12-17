Blaze in Dublin building forces street to close

Blaze in Dublin building forces street to close

The street has been closed to vehicular traffic and diversions are in place.

Sat, 17 Dec, 2022 - 13:30
Eoin English

A building fire has forced the closure of a busy street in the heart of Dublin city.

Four units of the Dublin Fire Brigade are at the scene on Dame Street dealing with the blaze in a building close the Christchurch end of the street.

The alarm was raised just after midday when smoke was seen pouring from the top floor of the five storey building, next to a well-known pub, and close to shops, pubs and restaurants.

There is a vacant business premises on the ground floor.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

