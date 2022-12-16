Families 'left in limbo' as they wait for school bus appeals

Ahead of Christmas, families are still “left in limbo” on how to get their child to school, as new figures show more than 1,300 school bus appeals are still pending.

Figures released via parliamentary question to Labour TD for Cork East Seán Sherlock show that 248 families’ appeals over access to school bus places were cleared by the School Transport Appeals Board in November. The Irish Examiner previously reported that as few as seven of 1,600 appeals had been cleared in October.

While the number of appeals heard by the board increased over the past month, a breakdown of the figures shows wide geographical differences.

Families in Cork, the county with the highest number of appeals still outstanding, had just 14 cases dealt with across November. Galway, which had 217 appeals pending in November, has seen 30 appeals closed.

Meanwhile, 94 of the appeals closed during the same timeframe were in Dublin.

"The reality is we still have over 1,300 families left without school transport,” said Mr Sherlock. “We're now entering the Christmas holidays with families still left in limbo for the new year on how to get their child to school."

It is concerning that Cork has the highest number of appeals outstanding, while only 14 cases were dealt with, he added.

"Just over 5%. A Dublin-centric approach to school transport appears to have been followed with 37% of the total appeals dealt with coming from Dublin.”

Increase in applications

A Department of Education spokesman said there has been a large increase in new applications, which has led to higher demand for services.

As part of the appeals process, it is normal practice for the appeals board to seek information from other organisations in order for them to give the appeal full consideration, he added.

"Based on the unprecedented number of appeals received in August and September, more reports have been requested than is normal. Many of the appeals received relate to families that had not received tickets at the time of appeal."

The board is considering appeals as soon as reports are received and it meets regularly, he added.

"The board already met on three occasions in December and is due to meet again next week.

"Some cases are more complex and require additional time to consider any supporting documentation in full."