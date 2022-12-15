Temperatures fall to -9C in Cork overnight as cold snap to persist

A status orange low temperature/ice warning remains for 19 counties this morning, as temperatures overnight fell to lows of -9C in Cork and Cavan.

The orange warning, issued at 6pm last night, will remain in effect until midday for counties Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Clare, TIpperary, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Monaghan, Galway, Leitrim, and Roscommon.

A separate orange low temperature/ice warning for Munster, Leinster, Connacht, Cavan and Monaghan will come into place at 6pm this evening until 12pm on Friday, with lows of -5C forecast.

According to Met Éireann, today will very cold, sunny and mainly dry, with just a few wintry showers in the north and northwest.

Temperatures will remain below freezing in some parts of the midlands throughout much of the day, with afternoon temperatures unlikely to exceed 3C.

Horses in heavy frost in a field in Drogheda in Co Louth. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Last night, both Cork and Cavan saw temperatures fall to a bitterly cold -9C.

Tonight too will be mainly dry with some freezing fog will developing, mostly in the Midlands. Temperatures again may fall as -7C or -8C in some inland areas.

A few spots have hit -9c this morning including Kilcogy in Cavan and Milstreet in Cork. A very frosty morning with temperatures still dropping for a couple of hours. pic.twitter.com/D2Xrer3qzw — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) December 15, 2022

The forecaster says the sub-zero temperatures will continue for the rest of the week, with showers of hail, sleet and snow, mainly along the coast.

The public have been warned treacherous conditions on paths and roads, travel disruption, the potential for supply disruption, slack winds over land leading to reduced wind power generation, and burst water pipes and damage to engines.

The ongoing cold snap will also pose increased risks to vulnerable members of the community and to animal and livestock welfare issues.