Body removed from Co Kildare helicopter crash site
Accident investigators at the scene of a helicopter crash near Kilcullen in Co Kildare, Ireland. The helicopter crashed into a field in Brannockstown about 5kms southeast of Kilcullen on Sunday evening (Niall Carson/PA Wire)
Mon, 12 Dec, 2022 - 16:11
Michelle Devane, PA

A body has been removed from the wreckage of a helicopter crash in Co Kildare.

The helicopter crashed into a field in Brannockstown about 5kms southeast of Kilcullen on Sunday evening.

Gardai and emergency services crews remained at the scene on Monday morning and a technical examination was being conducted by investigators.

The body was removed from the site by hearse on Monday morning.

Gardai said it will provide assistance to the Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) which is the lead agency in the investigation.

A garda spokesman said: “It is Gardai’s understanding that there has been one confirmed fatality in this crash.”

“A file will be prepared for the coroner upon completion of an examination.”

The Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) issued a statement on Sunday evening.

 A post on Twitter read: “The AAIU has completed an initial survey of the accident site at Brannockstown, Co Kildare, and will return in the morning to continue its activities, including an ongoing site survey, witness interviews, and recovery of the wreckage to the AAIU wreckage examination facility.”

The Department of Transport stated that "all the circumstances of the flight will be considered as part of the investigation, and a Preliminary Report will be published within one month of the date of the accident".

