Darragh O'Brien: Schools have discretion at local level to close due to weather

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has said that while the Government plans to keep all schools open this week, there will be discretion at local levels for school management on whether they should close due to the ongoing cold snap.

He said there will not be “wholesale school closures".

Mr O’Brien also urged people to be aware of vulnerable and elderly neighbours and to check in with them as severe cold temperatures are expected tonight and tomorrow with the cold weather snap to continue until at least the weekend.

The country faces a week of Arctic conditions this week, with an orange low temperature/ice weather warning in place until midday today.

According to Met Éireann, daytime temperatures today may likely drop to as low as -8C in some areas. Temperatures tonight may fall as low as -10C.

The forecaster has also warned of treacherous driving conditions as a result of a combination of wintery showers of snow, sleet and hail, and widespread freezing fog.

The current cold spell looks set to continue until the end of the working week, with a yellow low temperature ice warning remaining in place until midday on Friday.

Energy supply

The National Emergency Co-ordination Group met yesterday and will continue to meet every day this week.

Mr O’Brien said Eirgrid and Gas networks Ireland are “clear and positive” about energy supply. He said notwithstanding the reduction in wind, supply is stable and people should not be concerned.

He also said “no one will be cut off this winter,” and people need to stay warm.

The National Emergency Coordination Group has just convened with Minister @DarraghOBrienTD



See @MetEireann for latest weather warnings. For info and advice on winter preparedness, see https://t.co/BDmj1ZG2Nf #BeWinterReady pic.twitter.com/ixuMeAhRi2 — Office of Emergency Planning (@emergencyIE) December 11, 2022

Mr O'Brien said the Government will keep the situation under review if further financial assistance is needed to help with energy bills and the cost-of-living crisis but said people who face high energy bills should get in contact with their social welfare office.

He also said local authorities will do their best to grit footpaths and secondary routes but the main focus is to grit primary roads.

Planning system overhaul

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien. File Picture: PA

Meanwhile, the Minister will bring the Consolidated Planning Bill to Cabinet tomorrow which will see a major overhaul of the planning system.

He said it is a “radical” piece of legislation which will look at restructuring An Bord Pleanála, time bound decisions on planning and “clarifying” the groups who make objections to planning.

Mr O’Brien said no one will be restricted from taking a challenge to planning but changes in legislation will “provide transparency” on who is taking the challenge.

He added that he does not think the courts are the right places for planning decisions to be made.

Mr O’Brien is facing a motion of no confidence on Wednesday put down by People Before Profit. The Government is expected to put down a counter motion of confidence.

He said: “I think people will see what People Before Profit are doing, it’s a stunt and attention seeking. I welcome debate on government performance.”

Mr O’Brien also said the Cabinet committee on Ukraine will meet today where it’s expected that Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman will tell colleagues that 500 holiday homes have been offered up to help with accommodating refugees.