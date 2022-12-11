Clare hurling manager Brian Lohan wins planning dispute to build new Aldi store

Clare hurling manager Brian Lohan has scored a major victory off the field after winning a planning row over his proposals to develop a new Aldi supermarket in Ennis.

An Bord Pleanála has upheld the decision of Clare County Council to grant planning permission for a change of use of a retail warehouse at the Westpoint Retail Park on Kilrush Road in Ennis to a discount supermarket with an off-licence as well as an extension of the existing building.

The board chose to ignore the recommendation of its own planning inspector to reject the plans because of its potential impact on businesses in Ennis town centre.

The board rejected appeals against the council’s ruling by several parties, including the representative body of independent grocery store owners, the Retail Grocery Dairy & Allied Trades Association (RGDATA).

Another opponent of Mr Lohan’s plans was Harnett Homes and Estate Developers who own a mixed-used commercial and residential development at O’Sullivan & Hansbury Motors Ashline in Ennis including a car dealership, Daybreak supermarket, and butcher’s shop.

Objectors claimed the new store would pose a threat to businesses in the town centre of Ennis.

The board said the plans by Mr Lohan’s company Lohan Property and another development firm, Maom Property, complied with the zoning of the site, which is 1.5km south-west of the town centre, for use as commercial development and would provide a neighbourhood centre for the Cahircallamore area.

Subject to compliance with a number of planning conditions, the board said the proposed development would not unduly affect the viability and vitality of Ennis town centre.

RGDATA director general, Tara Buckley, said the organisation was particularly concerned over the planning implications of such a large-scale retail development at an “out of town” location on the periphery of Ennis.

Ms Buckley said her organisation supported new shops in town centres and in retail zones which provided consumers with choice, convenience, and value.

However, she said Mr Lohan’s plans represented “a significant threat to the vitality and viability of the town centre and should not be permitted.”

In response, Mr Lohan’s company said the project represented a plan-led approach to the use of the site to facilitate a neighbourhood centre in accordance with the county development plan and would complement existing shops in the town centre as it would “sell a limited number of products at competitive prices.”

Clare County Council said it was satisfied the plans were in general compliance with the zoning objective of the site.

However, an inspector with An Bord Pleanála expressed concern about the provision of an Aldi-style supermarket which he considered “a large convenience goods store” at an out-of-town location.

The inspector, Adrian Ormsby, said it was “disingenuous” to suggest an Aldi store would only serve the needs of the immediate catchment area when the supermarket group targeted wider audiences in their advertising campaigns.

He said the proposed store was of “an excessive scale” which was “beyond what would be reasonably envisaged for a neighbourhood centre.”

Rival supermarket group, Tesco, has also opposed the proposal by Mr Lohan.