'Amazing day' as Cork identical twins celebrate 100th birthday

For one person to reach the ripe old age of 100 is always a significant milestone, but the achievement was all the more remarkable when identical twins Joan Barrett and Kay Bogan both marked a century of life.

At Darraglynn nursing home in Douglas, Cork, generations of Kay and Joan’s family gathered to celebrate the momentous day.

Champagne in hand, the sisters, and many of the other residents welcomed their special visitors, to mark a day that many feared would not happen during the days when Covid cast a threat over nursing homes across the country.

Niece of the Cork-born twins, Neasa De Baróid, described it as an “amazing day” for the family.

“Kay has always said she was determined to reach 100,” she said. “Joan is in very good spirits, she is well able, and it’s lovely to see Kay so bright today. Unfortunately, Kay’s daughter is stuck in Listowel, it’s snowing there right this moment.”

Kay’s daughter, as well as many other far-flung relatives, enjoyed the festivities through video calls.

“It is rare you would have twins reach 100,” said the nursing home’s proprietor, Mary Conroy.

“We’re just delighted to have them. With infections and Covid, we didn’t know if we’d make it to this day, but thank God they’re healthy today.”

Identical twins Joan Barrett and Kay Bogan are surrounded by family at a party in their honour at the Darraglynn Nursing Home in Douglas, Cork. Picture David Creedon

Local schoolchildren sent more than 150 birthday cards to the twins and others dropped in chocolates, flowers, and wine for Joan and Kay.

How does Joan feel to reach 100?

“I’m 92!” she jests.

Even at her seasoned age, staff remark how hilarious Joan can be.

“Happy birthday to ye all,” she joyfully exclaimed from her chair, clearly happy to see so many loved ones.

And in a quiet word of wisdom to younger visitors, Joan said: “You’ve a long way ahead. Enjoy yourself, but don’t do anything out of the way.”

The siblings were born on December 10, 1922, at North Main Street in Cork with Kay entering the world first and Joan following 40 minutes later.

Kay was a head usher in the Savoy Cinema in Cork city in the 1940s and into the '50s until she left her position when she married her husband Jim in 1957.

He died suddenly at the age of 50 in 1974 and Kay raised three children in the Bogan family home in Anglesea Terrace, Cork.

In her later life, she lived with her daughter and son-in-law on Kinsale Road in Cork before moving into the nursing home in recent years.

Joan worked in Thompson's Bakery as a confectioner in Cork in the 1940s and then moved to Tipperary and Dublin in the '50s and '60s. She attended Patrick Kavanagh's wedding and made the wedding cake for the happy couple.

Joan moved to Boston in 1972 and became a nanny to two children there. She remained with this family for over 20 years, even though the kids had grown up and left home.

In 1996 she returned to the family home in Whitethorn to care for her older sister who passed away in 2003. She lived there independently until last year.

Although Joan never married and did not have any children of her own, her loved ones say that has always enjoyed the company of her nieces and nephews.

The twins each received their letter and centenarian payment of €2,540 from President Michael D Higgins.