Driver in critical condition after collision with lorry

Driver in critical condition after collision with lorry

(Niall Carson/PA)

Sat, 10 Dec, 2022 - 10:01
Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

A man is in a critical but stable condition after a collision between a car and a lorry in Dublin.

An Garda Síochana are appealing for witnesses to the crash which happened on the N7 in Rathcoole shortly after 4am on Thursday.

Emergency services attended the scene and the driver of the car, a man in his 40s, was taken by ambulance to Tallaght Hospital.

Gardaí described his condition as critical but stable.

A technical examination of the scene was carried out by forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

Road users with camera footage, including dashcam, who were in the vicinity at the time are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111, or any Garda station.

Read More

Government warns schools against using drinks industry materials in lessons

More in this section

Russian invasion of Ukraine Banksy to sell 50 ‘unique’ screenprints to raise funds for Ukraine
School stock Letter to schools warns against using alcohol industry funded educational programmes
Royal High School Government warns schools against using drinks industry materials in lessons
appealPlace: Republic of Ireland
<p>(PA)</p>

13-year-old girl dies in hospital after Fermanagh crash

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.224 s