Icy conditions see several flights delayed at Dublin Airport 

Several flights out of Dublin Airport have been delayed this morning as a result of icy conditions on the ground.

It has been a snowy, frosty start to the morning, particularly in the east of the country, as temperatures dropped as low as -4C last night.

The weather station at Dublin Airport saw lows of -2C last night.

The icy weather has seen many flights due to leave Dublin this morning delayed, with knock-on delays likely to continue for the rest of the day.

A number of Ryanair flights have been affected, with passengers forced to wait on the runway for more than 3 hours in some cases.

'Difficulties de-icing'

In a statement, Dublin Airport operator Daa said that while runways and taxiways at Dublin Airport have been "open and operational all morning" some airlines "are experiencing delays to their flight schedules due to difficulties de-icing their aircraft this morning."

"This has resulted in knock-on delays to flights later in the day. Passengers are advised to check with their airline for the latest flight information regarding their specific flight," a daa spokesperson said.

The latest information on flight's affected by the delays can be found on Dublin Airport's live departures board.

“Due to severe ice overnight, a small number of Ryanair flights from Dublin Airport have been delayed/cancelled this morning," a Ryanair spokesperson told the Irish Examiner.

The spokesperson said the airline said those affected have been "notified and advised of their options."

"We sincerely apologise to affected customers for these weather-related delays/cancellations which are entirely beyond our control.”