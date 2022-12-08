Gardaí warn of thieves targeting men making their way home at night

Gardaí are urging people to stay vigilant while out shopping and socialising over the Christmas period.

They have warned that while people are enjoying themselves in crowded places, thieves are looking for opportunities to rob people. Attacks also increase at this time of year.

Gardaí in Dublin are aware of a particular type of crime which sees people - primarily men - targeted while making their way home at night.

Criminals are targeting those who appear vulnerable as they are alone or appear drunk.

Gardaí said that on occasions the person is approached by a seemingly 'good citizen' or will have gotten into a car believing it to be a taxi or that the kind stranger is offering them a lift.

The thief pretends to befriend the person or distracts them in some way and manages to get their phone and the PIN.

Once the thief gains access to the phone, they then transfer money from the person's bank account to their own Revolut account. This allows them to withdraw money at an ATM.

Download the TFI Driver Check app which allows you to check the licence details of a taxi and the driver using the roof sign number or the vehicle registration number on the dashboard. Picture Denis Minihane.

Through the use of apps and online banking, a person's phone is now a sort of 'electronic wallet' carrying details of bank accounts and bank cards.

Gardaí are advising people to ensure passwords and codes for Apple Pay, Revolut and other banking apps are all different and completely different to the PIN to access the phone.

In the south central area of Dublin, Gardaí investigating these crimes have carried out a number of searches during which stolen property has been recovered.

Two men, aged 21 and 18, have been arrested and appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice in relation to the investigations.

Investigations are ongoing.