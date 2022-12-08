'Join Our Boys Trust' launches second Christmas Present Day in memory of late son Archie

The hugely popular ‘Christmas Present Day’ is back again for its second year in the hopes of securing viable funding to fight Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

The campaign, first launched by the Naughton family in 2021 under the Join Our Boys Trust, was successful in raising funds for the creation of a purpose-built house for their boys who have the disease.

Paula and Padraic Naughton are parents to 12-year-old twin-boys George and Isaac, who struggle with the life-limiting illness. This year’s event is tainted with sadness, as they commemorate their oldest son Archie, who sadly lost his battle with the illness at the age of 16 on July 7.

In 2012, the Naughton’s world was turned upside down when all three of their boys were diagnosed with DMD. At the time, their oldest boy Archie was six years old and twins George and Isaac were only two-and-a-half.

The 'Christmas Present Day', launched on December 8, traditionally one of the busiest shopping days of the Christmas period, calls upon people to 'donate a gift' by way of contributing to the 'Join Our Boys Trust' in order to help the Naughtons fulfil their goals.

DMD is a catastrophic muscle-wasting disease which has already impacted the boys’ ability to walk, use their limbs, or even hug the people they love.

Those born with this disease usually only live until their 20s or 30s, with those living until their late teens likely to become totally paralyzed and eventually dying of respiratory and or heart failure.

At 12, George and Isaac are already paralyzed and in wheelchairs. They are now struggling to use their arms.

The family have launched Christmas Present Day for the second year in a row in memory of Archie and with the hope of raising funds to cover the completion of the garden and external areas of the house as well as fund the ongoing search for a cure for DMD.

Roscommon mother Paula and her husband Padraic issued a heartfelt thank you to everyone that has supported the 2021 Christmas Present Day in aid of the Join Our Boys Trust and asked for their support once again in raising money to convert the outside of their home and help the ongoing search for a cure for DMD.

George (12) and Isaac (12) Naughton live with a life-limiting illness, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD).

The support from the 2021 campaign has enabled the family to move into their purpose-built home in Roscommon town, allowing them comfort when caring for their two boys.

The Naughtons have now turned their focus to finding a cure for the terrible disease in order to honour Archie’s dying wish and help their boys George and Isaac, and all suffering from DMD.

The family set up the “Join Our Boys Trust” in 2014 following a conversation with a consultant in Temple Street Children’s Hospital who advised the family to "go home and love their children".

Those interested in helping the Naughton family can donate a ‘Christmas Present’ to the boys at joinourboys.org.