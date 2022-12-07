Gongs for Irish Examiner journalists at Mental Health Media Awards

Two Irish Examiner journalists have been awarded for highlighting mental health issues in their reporting at the Headline Mental Health Media Awards today.

Ann Murphy took home the local print/online title for her work in raising awareness of eating disorders while working with The Echo, while former Irish Examiner journalist Noel Baker was given the national title.

Mr Baker received the award for his article 'How a desperate Cork family's pleas for help ended with their beloved Kay in prison', which was described as a "powerful piece, giving a voice to family members" by judges.

This year's #MentalHealth Health Journalism | National Print/Online is awarded to @NoelBaker1 and @irishexaminer for their article 'How a desperate Cork family's pleas for help ended with their beloved Kay in prison'. A powerful piece giving a voice to family members. #MHMA2022 pic.twitter.com/fgvDXuLouk — Headline - Supporting Media, Changing Attitudes (@HeadlineIreland) December 7, 2022

"I was really touched by what Clare Casey said in her [thank you video]. It's really important to keep tab on cases in the district court. This story has really generated interest in this area. It has shown that [Kay's] story is far from unique," Mr Baker said at the ceremony.

Headline stated: "The judges felt this article exposed under-reported shortfalls in the mental health system where some at-risk people end up in prison.

"The ethical sensitivity shown by [Mr Baker] towards the source really stood out, making this piece a truly worthy winner."

Ms Murphy dedicated her award to Lisa Murphy, the focus on her article 'My Only Chance to Survive' which highlighted the lack of support for people experiencing eating disorders in Ireland.

Next up is the #MentalHealth Journalism | Local Print/Online Category with her article 'My Only Chance to Survive' highlighting the lack of support for people experiencing #EatingDisorders in Ireland. Congratulations to Ann Murphy for the @echolivecork! 📰🌠 #MHMA2022 pic.twitter.com/N0cyr5hhQF — Headline - Supporting Media, Changing Attitudes (@HeadlineIreland) December 7, 2022

"There's one person here and I want to give the award to her, Lisa Murphy. Her story is one of fighting to survive," said Ms Murphy.

"Things have improved slightly in the sector but there is still more work to be done."

Speaking about the award, Headline stated that the judges felt this piece of journalism "demonstrated the power of local media to raise awareness of an issue of deep personal concern, while also exposing wider issues about public services".