Taoiseach: Giving tax incentives to developers not the preferred option

Taoiseach: Giving tax incentives to developers not the preferred option

In relation to the possibility of tax incentives for developers, the Taoiseach said there were already measures in place. Picture: PA

Tue, 06 Dec, 2022 - 15:10
Daniel McConnell,  Political Editor

Offering tax incentives for developers is not the preferred option to stimulate housing delivery, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has made clear, appearing to dump on a proposal from Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

Speaking in Albania, Mr Martin insisted that the roll-out of rapid build homes as well as existing measures will be used to increase supply as opposed to tax breaks.

He was speaking after the publication of a new report that found that Ireland’s population is growing at three times the rate of new homes.

In relation to the possibility of tax incentives for developers being used, Mr Martin said there were a range of measures already in place.

“We’ll keep everything under review, but I think we have a lot to be going on in terms of the various schemes, programmes," he said.

"The Land Development Agency is there, so it can take over some of those developments and progress those and as I said the rapid build. Those are the more effective things we can do in the short-term.” 

The Taoiseach said that while everything would be kept under review, the Croí Conaithe scheme was the “mechanism” chosen to bridge viability. 

“We do have to give a bit of time to see how Croí Conaithe works,” he said.

Planning laws

Mr Martin said Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien was examining a change to planning laws to facilitate the development of social and affordable rapid build homes on public land.

“I think we should utilise the most important intervention we could make in the next number of months to create the capacity and accelerate the opportunities for rapid build, utilising advanced manufacturing technology in the construction industry more effectively, perhaps, then perhaps has been the case,” the Taoiseach said at the EU-Western Balkans summit in Tirana.

He said Mr O'Brien is looking at social and affordable housing on public land, to bring in planning laws that would accelerate from a planning perspective, the provision of such housing.

"We do need to build more houses more quickly and that is the bottom line,” he said.

“We should be doing more of it in terms of domestic house construction. There is a similar debate going on across Europe and the United Kingdom as well, in terms of the rapid build area,” Mr Martin added.

Read More

Eleven local authorities failed to deliver a single new-build home in first half of 2022

More in this section

Hospital surgery corridor HSE investigating child's death due to possible Strep A link 
40 Irish children were victims of online child sexual exploitation this year 40 Irish children were victims of online child sexual exploitation this year
Nurses' pay What are the signs of Strep A infection?
#Housing#Cost of livingPerson: Micheál MartinPerson: Leo VaradkarPerson: Darragh O'BrienOrganisation: Land Development Agency
27/03/2013. Dublin Weather Scenes - Snow. Pictured

Ice warning as temperatures to plunge across the country

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.265 s