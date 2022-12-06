Man in hospital after being stabbed in east Belfast

Police have appealed for information after a man was stabbed in east Belfast.

The victim is being treated in hospital for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

The incident happened in the Cregagh Road area on Monday evening.

Detective Sergeant Lorraine Dougherty said the PSNI received a report at around 6.40pm that a man had been stabbed a number of times.

“The victim, who sustained two puncture wounds to his back and an injury to his head, was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment of his injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening,” she said.

“Our investigation is at an early stage and detectives are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, who may have captured mobile or dashcam footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1653 05/12/22.”