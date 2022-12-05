Environmental impact studies will not be hit under new planning bill, says minister

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O'Brien: 'We have to fully respect the need to protect our biodiversity.'

Mon, 05 Dec, 2022 - 11:15
Paul Hosford

Environmental impact assessments will not be curtailed in the overhaul of Irish planning laws, the Housing Minister says.

Darragh O'Brien will bring the Consolidated Planning Bill to Cabinet on Wednesday, which represents a radical shift in Irish planning.

Mr O'Brien told RTÉ's Today with Claire Byrne that the bill will be the first such bill since the year 2000 and will speed up the delivery of new homes.

However, Mr O'Brien rejected the idea that the bill will mean that access to either judicial review or environmental studies will be curtailed.

"Let me be very clear there was an article written in one of the newspapers last week that said (this would be done). But we have to fully respect the need to protect our biodiversity and reverse the trends that we've seen over the recent decades and I'm very, very serious on that."

Housing targets

On housing targets, Mr O'Brien said that he believes the country has to exceed the numbers set out in the Housing For All plan. He said next year's delivery of the official census figures will lead to revised targets.

Mr O'Brien said that a €125 million Land Activation Fund will be used to clear "legacy debt" on lands owned by local authorities which will allow councils finance the building of social housing. He said councils owe around €300m on sites and the Government will help to pay down this debt if councils commit to building on the land in 2023.

The Dublin Fingal TD also said that he did not know if he would keep his portfolio in next week's reshuffle, but would like to.

FF TDs expect Micheál Martin to take the Foreign Affairs portfolio

