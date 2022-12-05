HSE apologises as 18,000 children with disabilities wait for first appointment

- 16,179 waiting for initial contact for ophthalmology;
- 14,260 for occupational therapy;
- 13,516 waiting for initial assessment for speech-and-language therapy (SLT);
- 12,505 children who are waiting got initial contact for a psychology appointment;
- 10,135 waiting for audiology;
- 9,631 awaiting further therapy for SLT;
- 7,965 waiting for physiotherapy;
- 7,166 waiting on initial SLT;
- 6,230 waiting for dietetics.
Speaking in the Dáil in recent days, the minister of state for disabilities, Anne Rabbitte, said there is an average vacancy rate of 28% across the 91 CDNTs, which equates to approximately 524 vacancies out of a total allocation of 1,892 staff members.
She said the reconfiguration of CDNTs by the HSE across the country has faced recruitment challenges.
A HSE spokeswoman said in a statement to the Irish Examiner that they “apologise to those families who have had a poor experience in trying to access care and information, and will continue to work to make a difference, make changes, and build a sustainable and better service for children.”
An analysis of each CHO shows Cork and Dublin are the worst-affected counties with a significant number of children waiting on accessing care.
In CHO 4, which covers Cork and Kerry, there are 2,813 children waiting for initial contact for psychology in Cork, with 456 in Kerry.
A total of 5,485 children across the country are waiting over a year for initial contact for occupational therapy.
The figures were provided to Labour TD for Cork East, Seán Sherlock, who said there is no evidence that the CDNT system is working.