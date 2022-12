Detectives investigating the 1996 murder of Ian Lyons have released a man following questioning, police said.

The 58-year-old was arrested on Thursday by detectives from the PSNI’s Legacy Investigation Branch.

Ian Lyons, 31, was shot in his car in Connor Park in Lurgan, Co Armagh, on January 1 1996.

He was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The PSNI said the investigation would continue.