Gardaí can do roadside tests for wider range of drugs from today

New Garda equipment will be operational from today that will make testing for drugs faster and more comprehensive on the roadside.

The device will not only check for the likes of cocaine and cannabis but also amphetamine and methamphetamine like speed and ecstasy. The new test has been hailed a game-changer by Brian Farrell from the Road Safety Authority (RSA).

"The big thing is that it's something that is really portable, it's light, it's small and gardaí can literally carry it around in their pockets," he said. The preliminary testing device will work like an antigen test with a result in less than eight minutes.

Drug-driving is a big problem in Ireland, according to Professor Denis Cusack of the Medical Bureau of Road Safety, who said there was a four-fold increase in the number of samples tested for drugs other than alcohol between 2016 and 2021.

"Last year, and we are on the same level this year, about 4,300 tests went to drug testing. Of those, about 70% are positive for drugs," he said. "The three most commonly found drugs are cannabis, cocaine and the benzodiazepine valium-like drugs."

Prof. Cusack said that combinations of drugs and of drugs and alcohol can seriously impact a person's ability to drive. "We need to address this combined alcohol-and-drugs-driving danger whilst also ensuring drivers continue taking prescribed medications for safe and healthy driving," he said.

Assistant Garda Commissioner Paula Hilman says arrests for drug-driving have risen by 25% since 2019. "People are taking that risk, they are getting into their cars having consumed drugs," she said.

"We have seen a rise in arrests for drug-driving steadily from 2019.

If we look at this year alone, we have arrested over 2,500 people for drug-driving and that is separate to drink-driving.

Asst Commissioner Hilman said the introduction of the DrugWipe 6S will streamline the testing process and help in bringing offenders before the courts and, as a result, making the roads safer.

The introduction of the new device comes as An Garda Síochána launch their intensive six-week Christmas road safety enforcement campaign.

Over the course of the campaign, gardaí will seek to reduce the number of people driving under the influence of alcohol and/or illegal drugs. They will also target other offences including mobile phone use, speeding and not wearing seatbelts.

According to research carried out by the RSA and An Garda Síochána, there were 86 fatalities and 765 serious injuries during the Christmas and New Year period over the past five years. So far this year, there have been 14 fatalities on our roads - an increase of 27 on the same day last year.

Separately, 1,174 people were seriously injured up to November 27. "That is 146 empty seats at the table on Christmas Day," said Asst. Comm. Hilman. "We all agree that number is far too high, and we must work together to keep each other safe.

In December 2021, 19 people died in road collisions.

This year's campaign will focus on locations and times where fatal and serious collisions have occurred over the past 12 years.

Sam Waide, CEO of the RSA, urged all road users to act responsibly when using the roads over the festive season.

"Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs doesn’t happen by accident, it happens by choice - those choices could have catastrophic consequences," he said. Those heading out to socialise are advised to plan how they will get home in advance and to be aware of the dangers of drink-driving the morning after.