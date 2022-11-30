Eurozone inflation rate falls for first time in nearly a year and a half

Inflation in Ireland tempered somewhat in November but still stands at one of its highest rates in decades at 9%, according to a new flash estimate from Eurostat.

Across the Eurozone, the inflation rate for November stood at 10%, although this has fallen from 10.6% in October and is the first time the inflation rate has fallen for nearly a year and a half.

The drop-off may raise hopes that inflation has hit its peak and may contribute to a slowdown in the expected European Central Bank rate hikes due next month.

Energy remains the highest driver of prices across Europe, up 34.9% in the year to November. However, the inflation rate here has also fallen from 41.5% in October and as high as 42% in June. Between October and November, the cost of energy dropped almost 2%, Eurostat said.

Aside from energy, food, alcohol and tobacco rose 13.6% in the year to November across Europe, which is the highest rate for this umbrella group of items during the latest inflationary spike.

Non-energy industrial goods rose 6.1% in the last year while services rose 4.2%.

One percentage point below the European average, Ireland’s inflation rate as measured by Eurostat has nevertheless hovered between 8.3% and 9.6% since May. The annual inflation rate stood at 9.4% in October. Prices continue to rise here up 0.2% in the last month.

The Central Statistics Office will publish its in-depth analysis on the inflation rate for November in its Consumer Price Index, which will be published next month.

It comes as Irish households are expected to spend the same amount of money this Christmas as they did last year, according to Retail Ireland. It said that each household will spend around €978 more in December than they do in the other months of the year.