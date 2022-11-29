Government seeks six month delay in toll hike

Planned increases in road tolls will be delayed for six months, if the operators of the roads sign up.

The decision was made by the three Coalition leaders on Monday night and will cost the state at least €12.5m to cover the lost revenue for Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) and the toll road operators.

It was revealed earlier this month that the tolls on the M50 and eight public-private partnership (PPP) roads were to increase from January 1, 2023, prompting outcry from opposition parties, who said that rising prices would hurt motorists in the midst of a cost of living crisis.

However, at the Oireachtas Transport Committee on Tuesday TII CEO Peter Walsh said that deferring the increase would not be a straightforward process. He said TII "cannot reasonably" prevent PPP companies from increasing prices and that all eight road operators would have to sign up to a deferral.

Speaking during a debate on a Sinn Féin motion on the tolls, junior Transport Minister Hildegarde Naughton said:"I can confirm that the Department of Transport has been directed to develop options that might allow for the suspension of planned toll increases until the end of June 2023. However... the toll contracts are complicated and further discussions with all relevant parties, including TII, are needed."

A senior source said the Government outlay will not impact major transport projects planned by the Government and the money to pay for the delay is likely to come from the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform.

Officials in Minister Ryan’s department will work with TII and toll road operators following the decision made by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, sources said.

Toll receipts are used to cover the cost of maintaining roads and the planned increase was due to take account of inflation.

A senior source said: “The delay will not impact the funding spent on huge transport projects.”

On the TII-operated M50 there is to be an increase of 30c for cars without tags or video accounts on the M50, bringing the toll paid to €3.50.

There will be no change to the Port Tunnel, which is also operated by TII.

On seven of the eight routes tolls for cars will increase by 10c while on the M4 there will be an increase of 20c for cars.