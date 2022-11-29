Government TD calls for cap on Ukrainian refugees as capacity has been 'exceeded'

A Government TD has said the Government should cap the number of Ukrainian refugees arriving in Ireland adding that we have now "exceeded" capacity.

"There is no shame whatsoever in us as a county, and us as a country, in saying 'we have done everything we can'," Clare deputy Cathal Crowe told Clare FM.

"And we want to do more but right now capacity in terms of healthcare, transport, accommodation has not just been reached but exceeded," he added.

Mr Crowe said he was "hugely proud" of the work being done in Clare, where he said that the population is now 3% Ukrainians.

He said the Government has reached a point where "it is not providing quality care" and that his home town of Meelick has people living in tents which is "not humane".

Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

He said there should be a cap on the number of people arriving, at odds with the Government's own policy and EU law.

Mr Crowe said capping the number of arrivals is "a sensible position". He said there is "support fatigue" in Clare and fundraising support has "stopped".

"It can't just be about accommodation, there has to be health support and other supports," he said.

Mr Crowe said that IPAS had looked at "scenic, coastal west of Ireland" towns which are "not necessarily the right places for Ukrainians" due to the winter and the "wild Atlantic".

He said that Ukrainian people are "100% welcome" but Ireland's licensing capacity for "high-quality care" has been reached.