Many young people willing to go without cars, meat, and flights to help climate, survey states

Many young people would like to see car-free town centres, and are willing to eat less meat and take fewer flights in order to tackle the climate crisis, according to research from the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI).

The report finds that most people aged between 16 and 24 now view climate change as a matter of urgency, and are willing to sacrifice everyday conveniences to tackle emissions.

The survey of 500 young people, which was funded by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), found:

More than 90% of youth in Ireland judge protecting the environment to be very important;

Nearly a third are prepared to go meat- and flight-free as a long-term measure;

A majority want a ban on non-essential domestic flights and support car bans in town centres;

Two-thirds believe renewable energy should be mandated, even if it means paying more.

Most believe there are things they can do in their everyday lives to help combat climate change, but believe the onus should be on the Government to lead the way, followed by individuals of all ages.

Just over a quarter are willing to live without a car in the future, with two-thirds believing public transport is key as an environmental protection measure. More than half use public transport as their main way of getting around.

However, that percentage differs significantly when it comes to the urban-rural ratio, with those in towns twice as likely to use public transport, cycle, or walk, and Dublin dwellers twice as likely than the rest of the country to do so.

A third see eating a plant-based diet as a high-impact behaviour, but less than 10% do not eat meat. Almost half of those who currently eat meat say they intend to eat less in the short-term future, with almost 30% saying that they plan to eat a plant-based diet in the long term.

Some 55% intend to limit the number of flights they take in the future, with a third intending to avoid flying where possible, while 57% would support car-free zones in town and city centres.

Fining businesses that exceed emission targets is seen as fair game by 78%, while more than 40% are in favour of green taxes on meat, and almost half support taxes on energy-inefficient homes.

Resources and leadership

Lead author of the report, Ylva Andersson, said: “Overall, our results show that young people in Ireland are concerned about climate change and highly motivated to act.

"But they will need resources and leadership to act on these motivations, given the complexity of the issues and young people’s limited understanding of how they can best help reduce emissions.”

Women are more worried about climate change, have stronger pro-environmental intentions, and are more likely to offset their carbon emissions, it also found.