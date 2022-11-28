Growing concerns over RSV virus with over 200 cases reported in Mid-West since October

Concern is growing over the rising number of RSV cases, with 206 cases reported in the Mid-West region since the beginning of October.

RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) is a highly contagious respiratory disease, which generally occurs between October and April, with cases peaking in December.

Parents are warned to be vigilant about their children’s symptoms, as hospitals say they have seen an increased incidence of bronchiolitis caused by the virus, leaving many young children hospitalised.

The virus is one of the major causes of bronchiolitis, a common chest infection, affecting babies under six months and young children under two years of age.

Although it is usually mild in adults, RSV can pose a life-threatening risk to individuals with weak immune systems, older adults and children with chronic heart or lung disease.

According to provisional Computerised Infectious Diseases Reporting data, records show there has been twice the average number of cases so far this year, with over 50% of cases resulting in hospitalisation.

The Paediatric Emergency Department at University Hospital Limerick is currently looking after much higher numbers of infants with respiratory illnesses than ever before.

Paediatric respiratory consultant at UHL Dr Barry Linnane said: “Over the past five years, incidences of RSV have reached a peak just before Christmas, and in 2021, that peak was approximately 520 cases.

“This year, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre reported 650 cases in mid-November. So, RSV is coming earlier, and the data suggests a major peak this year."

Most cases of this virus can be cared for at home and clear up after two to three weeks.

Medical experts warn symptoms can worsen rapidly so careful monitoring is important.

Symptoms can include:

Runny nose

Blocked nose

Mild fever (temperature of 38C)

Slight cough

Further symptoms usually develop over the next few days, including:

A dry and persistent cough

Rapid or noisy breathing (wheezing)

Feeding less

Fewer wet nappies

Vomiting after feeding

Irritable manner

One man who understands the severity of this virus is Paul Murphy, after witnessing his 12-week-old son require life-saving medical attention in Sweden following contact with the virus.

Paul’s son Liam was in need of specialised treatment after the infection saturated his lungs, leaving him in need of advanced life support.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland on Monday, Mr Murphy said he would have preferred to be able to receive the required treatment in Ireland.

He also said he felt public messaging on the potential illness from RSV was insufficient.

Mr Murphy stressed that RSV has the potential to become very serious, saying: “We all know it has a common cold but it seems to have developed into something far more aggressive.”

Describing the development of the virus in his son’s body, Mr Murphy described the infection as a "sticky glue blocking his alveoli", saying :”It just wouldn’t allow him to breathe. So the machinery had to do it for him.”

Consultant in public health medicine at Public Health Mid-West Dr Marie Casey offers some advice to worried parents, saying: "If you suspect your child has symptoms of a cold or flu, please keep them at home until they are feeling better.

"We want to minimise the impact this might have on our busy daily lives, and hospital services, should a child require care.”