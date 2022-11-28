Witness appeal following Kildare collision which injured two pedestrians, 60s, and driver

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses of a serious road traffic collision that occurred last week in Co Kildare, and resulted in three people being injured.
The incident took place between 6.20pm and 6.35pm on Wednesday, November 23, at Captain's Hill, Leixlip.
"Two pedestrians (a female and male, aged in their 60s) were struck by a vehicle," said a garda spokesperson.
"Both pedestrians were brought to and remain in Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, where their injuries are described as non-life threatening."
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was injured, it was added.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.
Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Captain's Hill area between 6.15pm and 6.45pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.