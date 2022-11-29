Generation of young people at risk of being 'lost to homelessness'

A whole generation of young people could become trapped in homelessness unless urgent measures are taken, according to a charity which has seen a 40% increase in the number of people aged 18-25 seeking help.

Depaul said almost 40% of its service users are aged 18-30 and 17% are 18-25 — a figure that has been growing over the past year.

As the charity launches its Christmas appeal, Depaul chief executive David Carroll said there was a risk of a generation becoming lost to homelessness as many young people become established in emergency accommodation of all types.

"It is hugely important that this generation of people who are in homelessness are heard because there is so much at stake for them," he said.

Mr Carroll said many people come from complex and vulnerable backgrounds, including people coming from the care system and from prisons or youth detention.

"They also have to compete in a situation where there is a wider national crisis in terms of housing," he said.

"That's why it is important to direct policy and approach [towards that age group] because if we don't we have a generation lost to homelessness."

Mr Carroll said Tusla was aware of the situation and that the recently-launched youth homelessness strategy would also play a key role, but he added: "That is only going to be meaningful if there is specific supported accommodation in the community for people coming out of care — temporary accommodation should not be seen as a natural stepping stone for people coming out of care either."

Mr Carroll said Depaul believed this required the ringfencing of some social housing for young people and those with a vulnerable background.

The charity operates its Peter's Place facility for young people, which has 35 places, but Mr Carroll said there was a waiting list, and that people staying there are now remaining there for longer periods of time due to a lack of alternatives.

"We aim to get people out by six months but it is now approaching a year," he said. "Our move-on rates are down 40% in 2022 compared to 2021.

"We have played a part in the youth homelessness strategy and it is now around resourcing those elements which are hugely important for us. What we want to see in particular is more dedicated emergency accommodation, a real focus on the Traveller community and young pregnant women.

"We also want supported accommodation within the community, long term, for people leaving care. We need to work very, very hard in order to achieve that."

The appeal comes days after the latest homelessness report showed 11,397 adults and children are likely to face Christmas in emergency accommodation, with yet another monthly rise in the number of people without a home in October.