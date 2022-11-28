Young people have highest level of third level educational attainment

People aged 25 to 34 have the highest level of third level attainment – education beyond secondary school – at 63%, research shows.

They are followed by the age group, 35 to 44, which is sitting at 58%, figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show.

The figures also show that women across all age groupings, 25 to 64 years, had higher levels of third level attainment than men.

From April to June, women aged 25 to 64 years old with a third level qualification were more than three times more likely to be employed (84%) compared with women with a primary education or no formal education at 24%.

Men aged 25 to 64 years old with a third level education had an employment rate of 92% compared with men with a primary education or no formal education at 52%.

In Dublin, 62% of those aged between 25-64 had a third level qualification in comparison with 46% in the midlands.

Around 3% of people aged between 25-64 had only a primary school education or no formal education.

In 2021, Ireland was above the EU-27 average for third level attainment across all age groupings with the 25-34 year old grouping showing the largest difference at 21%.

This figures were compiled using Labour Force Survey (LFS) for the second quarter of 2022 data and 2021 Eurostat data.

Kevin Healy, statistician in the Social Analysis Division, said: “This report shows that in 2021 Ireland had higher rates of third level or tertiary education in comparison to the EU-27 average, with 62% of 25-34 year olds in Ireland having a tertiary level qualification in 2021, compared with the EU-27 average of 41%.

“In Q2 2022, younger age groups reported the highest levels of third level attainment, with around six in ten 25-34 and 35-45 year olds having a third level qualification, compared with approximately one-third of 60-64 year olds.

“This reflects increased levels of participation in third level education over time.”

Unemployment rates for those aged 25 to 64 generally decreased as the level of education attained increased.

Overall, for those aged 25-64 years old, more than half have attained a third level education, with 29% attaining a secondary level education only, and only 3% attaining a primary level or no formal education.

The research also found regional differences in educational attainment rates.

Around 6% of people in the border areas – Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo – had attained primary-only or no formal education.

This figure fell to 3% for people living in the west; Galway, Mayo, Roscommon; the south-west; Cork and Kerry; the midlands Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath; as well as Co Dublin.

When it comes to secondary education, 23% of people living in Dublin had completed secondary school compared with 35% of people in the Midlands.

Looking at third-level education attainment, around 62% of people aged 25-64 in Dublin attained a third level education, while 46% in the midland counties had.

The largest difference in third level education levels between Ireland and the EU average are seen in the 25-34 year old grouping at 21%.