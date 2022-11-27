East Wall asylum seekers 'scared to go out' as people film and shout at them

The Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland (Masi) has condemned yesterday's protest in East Wall as an unfortunate incident of intimidation.

Protests have been ongoing in the area following the decision to house asylum seekers in an old ESB building in the area.

Masi said the matter should be addressed by the Government and the Department of Equality and Children or the Department of Justice.

Lucky Khambule from Masi called on the Government to communicate early and clearly with communities in order to avoid protests like the ones in East Wall.

He said he is shocked by the behaviour of crowds who protested outside the building.

"They are causing a lot of fear to the people and they have no control over what is happening there," he said.

Speaking with the residents, they are really, really scared of what will happen to them.

"They are scared to go out when they see people that are outside filming them, taking photos of them and shouting and calling them names."

Mr Khambule said the Government must take action against these kinds of threats.

The Government has a role to play in protecting asylum seekers who are looking for shelter here.

Earlier this week, the Garda Commissioner said he does not believe there is currently a major risk of violence erupting at the protests.

Drew Harris said Gardaí are monitoring the situation carefully and analysing commentary on social media expressed by some people and groups.

"We are observing some social media commentary in the background of some of this and there is commentary of concern being expressed across social media around certain groups and certain individuals," Mr Harris said.