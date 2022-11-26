Pope Francis appoints Irish bishop Apostolic Nuncio to the EU

An Irish bishop has been appointed the Apostolic Nuncio to the European Union by Pope Francis.

Noël Treanor, Bishop of Down and Connor, will continue his current role as Apostolic Administrator until be takes up the new role in Brussels in mid to late January.

While Bishop Treanor said he was honoured to be appointed to the new role, he would be leaving the diocese of Down and Connor with a heavy heart.

The bishop, who will turn 72 on Christmas Day, has served the diocese for 14 years.

"I have so many fond memories of my time here and particularly of all the clergy, religious and the people whom I have met and who have supported me with their advice and expertise," he said.

"I remember and am so grateful for your warm welcome upon my arrival in the diocese. It has been a privilege and a blessing to have been a Bishop with you and for you."

Bishop Treanor has previously served as general secretary of the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union (COMECE) and as president of Justice and Peace Europe.

Looking ahead to the future, he said: "This appointment as Apostolic Nuncio to the European Union comes at a time when the world and the EU, in particular, face great challenges.

"In the midst of war, political and financial instability, conflict and societal change, diplomacy plays a key role in facilitating peace, understanding and goodwill among peoples and nations."

Archbishop Eamon Martin said he is sure Bishop Treanor will be able to bring his own insight and understanding to the new role.