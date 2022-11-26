Pope Francis appoints Irish bishop Apostolic Nuncio to the EU

Pope Francis appoints Irish bishop Apostolic Nuncio to the EU

Bishop Noël Treanor, who will turn 72 on Christmas Day, has served the diocese of Down and Connor for 14 years. File picture: Alan Lewis

Sat, 26 Nov, 2022 - 14:26
Michelle McGlynn

An Irish bishop has been appointed the Apostolic Nuncio to the European Union by Pope Francis.

Noël Treanor, Bishop of Down and Connor, will continue his current role as Apostolic Administrator until be takes up the new role in Brussels in mid to late January.

While Bishop Treanor said he was honoured to be appointed to the new role, he would be leaving the diocese of Down and Connor with a heavy heart.

The bishop, who will turn 72 on Christmas Day, has served the diocese for 14 years.

"I have so many fond memories of my time here and particularly of all the clergy, religious and the people whom I have met and who have supported me with their advice and expertise," he said.

"I remember and am so grateful for your warm welcome upon my arrival in the diocese. It has been a privilege and a blessing to have been a Bishop with you and for you."

Bishop Treanor has previously served as general secretary of the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union (COMECE) and as president of Justice and Peace Europe.

Looking ahead to the future, he said: "This appointment as Apostolic Nuncio to the European Union comes at a time when the world and the EU, in particular, face great challenges.

"In the midst of war, political and financial instability, conflict and societal change, diplomacy plays a key role in facilitating peace, understanding and goodwill among peoples and nations."

Archbishop Eamon Martin said he is sure Bishop Treanor will be able to bring his own insight and understanding to the new role.

Read More

Game of Thrones star joins Raise the Roof to protest 'breakdown in the social contract' 

More in this section

"Game Of Thrones" Season 8 Screening - Red Carpet Arrivals Game of Thrones star joins Raise the Roof to protest 'breakdown in the social contract' 
Organisers outline details as thousands expected at Vicky Phelan memorial celebration Organisers outline details as thousands expected at Vicky Phelan memorial celebration
Garda stock Man, 80s, in crash between car and tractor in Leitrim
Person: Noel TreanorPerson: Eamon MartinOrganisation: EUOrganisation: European UnionOrganisation: Catholic Church
<p>The late Richard Grogan with his Lawyer of the Year trophy at this year's Irish Law Awards in October. Picture: Paul Sherwood</p>

Richard Grogan's funeral hears solicitor and TikTok star's loves were family, law, and golf 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.267 s