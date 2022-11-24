Cork and Dublin airports set to scrap 100ml liquid rule leading to shorter queues

Security manager John Francis introducing Shannon Airport's new scanning system last year. Cork and Dublin are now also to get such systems, which greatly reduces passenger screening times. Picture: Arthur Ellis

Thu, 24 Nov, 2022 - 18:59
Liz Dunphy

Cork and Dublin airports are set to scrap the rule that liquid containers in carry-on luggage must have a maximum capacity of 100ml from as soon as next year. 

Shannon, Donegal, and Heathrow airports have introduced new technologies that remove the necessity to restrict liquids in carry-on luggage to 100ml containers that fit in a small transparent resealable bag.

Now Daa, which operates Dublin and Cork airports, has confirmed that these airports are following suit.

A spokesperson for Daa said that, for now, implementation of the EU-wide aviation security regulation which limits liquids, lotions, gels, and pastes to 100ml in carry-on luggage still stands at Dublin and Cork airports, but that it is trialling enhanced x-ray technology at Dublin Airport.

“As Dublin Airport has over 30 x-ray machines, across two terminals, this will be a complex process but we hope to deliver this technological update in Terminal 2 by the end of 2023 and in Terminal 1 by mid-2024,” the spokesperson said.

“The recent announcement of €6m in exchequer funding in Budget 2023 will be put towards the upgrading of the passenger security screening area at Cork Airport next year.

“This project will involve the purchase of new state-of-the-art equipment as well as the completion of significant civil works within the terminal building itself.

When installed, the new technology at Dublin and Cork airports will end the need to remove laptops and liquids from cabin baggage and will enhance the overall customer experience for passengers. 

Shannon Airport introduced a new €2.5m passenger security screening system at the end of last year, and removed the restriction on liquids of more than 100ml. Passengers can travel with larger quantities of liquids as long as they fit into a cabin bag.

Donegal Airport has also introduced the technology.

However, if people are transferring through other airports, passengers are warned that the 100ml rule may apply there.

London Heathrow is also trialling 3D scanners which may remove the necessity to restrict the size of liquid containers, and the necessity to remove laptops from hand baggage for scanning during pre-flight security checks.

Currently at Dublin and Cork airports, passengers taking liquid in their cabin luggage have to put all liquid containers into a clear plastic bag with a capacity of no more than one litre (approximately 20cm x 20cm) which must be shown to security staff.

aviationAir traveltravelSecurityPlace: CorkPlace: DublinPlace: ShannonOrganisation: DAAOrganisation: Cork AirportOrganisation: Dublin AirportOrganisation: Shannon Airport
