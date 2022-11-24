Cork and Dublin airports set to scrap 100ml liquid rule leading to shorter queues

Shannon Airport introduced a new €2.5m passenger security screening system at the end of last year, and removed the restriction on liquids of more than 100ml. Passengers can travel with larger quantities of liquids as long as they fit into a cabin bag.
Currently at Dublin and Cork airports, passengers taking liquid in their cabin luggage have to put all liquid containers into a clear plastic bag with a capacity of no more than one litre (approximately 20cm x 20cm) which must be shown to security staff.