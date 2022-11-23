Scally Report: Cervical Check survivors treated like 'lepers' and refused medical appointments

Women impacted by the Cervical Check scandal are being treated like “lepers” and are being refused medical appointments because they are members of a campaign group.

Gabriel Scally, who was tasked with reviewing the system and drawing up recommendations following the smear test controversy, has said women are being questioned about their association with the 221+ patient advocate group before clinicians consider treating them.

While Dr Scally said women now have a system they can trust, he said it is “disappointing” that members of 221+ are still not fully involved in discussions, decisions, and committees around the Cervical Check programme.

He also hit out at the healthcare system which is making women and their families feel like “second-class citizens”.

“Worse than that, I have heard directly from women whose clinicians have questioned about any association with 221+ before the clinician will consider treating them. In the words of one woman, ‘I’ve been treated like a leper’,” he wrote in his final report.

Campaigners and co-founders of the 221+ advocacy group, Lorraine Walsh and Stephen Teap, at the publication today of Dr Gabriel Scally's review of the implementation of his 2018 recommendations of the Cervical Check screening programme.

This was backed up by Cervical Check campaigner Lorraine Walsh who said access to care had been raised by a number of women at a recent 221+ meeting.

In some cases, their consultants will not see them any more, and in other cases they call up their consultant’s office and they’re asked are they a member of 221. If they are, they’re told, unfortunately, they don’t have any spaces to take them on.

“It’s very sad because a lot of these women need continued care and are dependent on their clinicians to ensure their health in the future.”

When contacted, the HSE which employs consultants and other staff in the health service, asked that the query be directed to the Irish Hospital Consultants Association and the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland.

The final Scally review of the implementation of more than 50 recommendations found that Cervical Check is now a “substantially better” screening programme than it was in 2018 and women can have confidence in the system. However, calling for the introduction of open disclosure in the healthcare system, Dr Scally hit out at hurtful attitudes “which are still prevalent” in the healthcare system.

The Government-appointed investigator said he shares the “great sense of loss felt by so many” in the wake of Vicky Phelan’s death.

Gabriel Scally at today's media briefing about his final report into the Cervical Check scandal in the Radisson Blu Royal Hotel, Dublin, Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews

“The best way of honouring Vicky is implementing the recommendations of the scoping inquiry both in the letter and in the spirit of those recommendations,” he said.

Ms Phelan had strongly advocated for the introduction of mandatory open disclosure in the healthcare system, but Dr Scally said proposed laws are “problematic” and “limited” as they will only apply to a “tiny proportion” of patient incidents.

“All healthcare professionals should have a duty when things go wrong to deal with them in an open manner and with the grace and compassion they deserve.”

The 221+ group, along with opposition parties, have called on Taoiseach Micheál Martin to deliver on his promise to introduce full mandatory disclosure before the end of the year.

Labour TD Alan Kelly said the current Patient Safety Bill is “not fit for purpose” and called on the Taoiseach to amend it and get it passed before Christmas.

Dr Scally’s final report also noted that a new laboratory which would allow screening of slides to return to Ireland has yet to open.

He said it is essential that even when the Coombe laboratory facility is up and running there would be a need for at least another provider, to ensure services could continue in the case of a cyberattack or other issue.

However, Dr Scally said he had no opinion on whether this backup facility should be in Ireland or abroad.

Campaigner Stephen Teap said a “horrendous decision” had been made to “sell off” the screening programme to the “cheapest bidder” and said all slides should be assessed in this country.

Ms Walsh added: “We now have a situation where there’s a lab built in the Coombe, but it’s a bit of a white elephant at the moments because there’s no staff and also the quality assurance lead in Cervical Check doesn’t exist anymore.”

She said it is vital that this role is fill before the lab is opened.