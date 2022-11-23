'We felt a little forgotten' — Long wait ends for Junior Cert students

The long wait for more than 67,000 students ended on Wednesday with the arrival of this year’s Junior Cert results, the first set assessed externally since the onset of the pandemic.

This year marked a return to externally delivered exams through the State Examinations Commission (SEC), and the first year in which all exams have been delivered under the new curriculum.

Usually given to students closer to the start of the new school year, the results were issued this year in November following delays due to a shortage of examiners.

NIkita Baranov looking at his Junior Cert results at Coláiste Éamonn Rís, Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

Wednesday’s results were “long-awaited”, according to Teagan O’Flynn, a fourth-year student at St Aloysius School on Sharman Crawford St, in Cork city.

Ms O’Flynn and her classmate Chloe Mitellus, a fellow transition year student, told the Irish Examiner that most students would be waiting to celebrate with friends on Friday.

Chloe Mitellus (left) and Teagan O'Flynn celebrating their Junior Cycle results at St. Aloysius' School in Cork city. “It’s great to receive results from an actual exam.” Picture: Denis Minihane

As both girls are in fourth year, the long wait was probably “not as relevant” to them as the students who skipped transition year and headed straight into fifth year. “It’s great to receive results from an actual exam,” Ms O’Flynn said.

Most Junior Cert students for the last two years have received in-class assessments in lieu of written exams after the main sitting of the externally assessed exams was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“But on the department side, why weren't the Junior Cert exams valued as much as we valued them? We had the course covered, the teachers had us ready, they knew how many students would be taking it, we just felt a little forgotten.”

Students Ella O'Donoghue and Jane Lynch of the Presentation Secondary School in Tralee, Co. Kerry, get their Junior Cert results. Photo: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus Ltd

Ms Mitellus said that the wait for results had been nerve-wracking, to a certain extent. “I knew that if I didn’t do as well as I thought, I can always improve for the Leaving Cert.” Both girls are enjoying TY, the first year to see the return of work experiences and trips abroad.

Ms O’Flynn added: “Our year across the country, we just adapted.” Students had to contend with Covid, constant changes, and no sample exam papers. “We’re a strong and resilient bunch.”

The State Examinations Commission (SEC) said its continued objective is to "substantially increase" the numbers of teachers involved in marking so that "the experience is a positive one which greatly enhances teacher professional competence as well as earning power."

Sally Whyte and Hollie Housley getting their Junior Certificate results at Regina Mundi College in Cork. Picture: Denis Minihane

"The SEC will be reviewing with all of the stakeholders how best to ensure the availability of teachers in the required numbers to complete this important examination work in 2023 and beyond."

Increased pay rates for examiners, introduced on a once-off basis in 2022, have now been assured for 2023, it added.

Education Minister Norma Foley congratulated students for reaching "this major milestone."

Emily Costigan shows her delight as she opens her Junior Certificate results on her birthday at Regina Mundi College in Cork. Picture: Denis Minihane

"Throughout your school life, each of you will have learned so much and will have developed a myriad of talents, skills, and ambitions that will pave the way as you embark on the next stage of your education journey. To your parents and families, your school communities and teachers, I want to send my heartfelt thanks.

"I know what it is like to support students through state examinations and I know your commitment and support has helped these students to reach this point today. Thanks are also due to the State Examinations Commission and all those involved in completing the examination process.”