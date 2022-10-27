New Junior Cycle in-class assessments causing 'stress' for students and teachers

The in-class assessments that students complete under the new Junior Cert are seen by many as “a stressor” and are resulting in anxiety amongst students and teachers.

The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA) has today published the first of a series of reports from a four-year longitudinal study exploring the roll-out of the new Junior Cycle in post-primary schools.

It found that the new Junior Cycle may be boosting students’ confidence in class, but teachers say it has increased their workloads, and that it is "misaligned" with the current Senior Cycle.

It comes as the country’s largest second-level teachers’ union has advised its members not to co-operate with the research project any further over its concerns regarding what it sees as a conflict of interest.

The Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) said it has adopted a motion of no confidence in the research project, which was commissioned by the NCCA and carried out by the University of Limerick.

Researchers at UL asked schools, principals, parents, and other stakeholders for their views on the curriculum change as part of Junior Cert reform. Under the new Junior Cycle, students typically complete two classroom-based assessments (CBAs) in each subject.

However, the study found that while students were deemed to learn from CBAs, the assessments do “not appear to have been experienced as intended.” “CBAs appear to be currently experienced by many as a significant assessment instrument and as a stressor resulting in anxiety amongst students, and teachers.”

The “perceived low weighting afforded to CBAs in comparison to the workload attached” was also noted.

One principal said: “I've had conversations with health care representatives and social workers over the last few weeks where students, because they knew they had a CBA on a Tuesday or Thursday, just weren’t coming to school on those days. The heightened level of anxiety is just incredible.”

The largest reported positive impact of the new Junior Cycle course on students was in their overall confidence. Principals reported students enjoyed school more, were more engaged in their learning, and were more motivated.

Teacher concerns

Teachers also reported that the implementation of the curriculum changes led to increased workload. "In the areas of planning and preparation, the vast majority indicated that their workload had either increased somewhat or increased significantly.”

The ASTI said its concerns around the study involve one researcher’s involvement in drafting a Junior Cycle subject specification.

"ASTI members must have absolute trust and confidence in all aspects of research that impinges on the work they do and particularly research that seeks to convey the views of teachers to the NCCA."

The NCCA said it "absolutely refutes" the suggestion of a conflict of interest. "The governance and procurement processes underpinning the study were rigorous, transparent and fully compliant with relevant frameworks and regulations."

The NCCA Council approved the awarding of the contract to UL at a meeting on June 16, 2020. "The minutes of that meeting, attended by two ASTI nominees, record the approval as unanimous."