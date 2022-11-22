Fourth person charged over assault of gardaí in Ballyfermot

Fourth person charged over assault of gardaí in Ballyfermot

21/11/2022 The scene on the Ballyfermot Road, Dublin this afternoon, where two Gardai were hospitalised in the early hours of this morning after being attacked, , when called to a public order incident outside a public house. Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Tue, 22 Nov, 2022 - 20:38
Tom Tuite and Mairead Sheehy

A fourth person has been charged in connection with the alleged assault of two members of An Garda Síochána in Ballyfermot on Monday.

The man, aged in his 40s, is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin, Court number 3, tomorrow morning.

Gardaí have arrested three men and one woman during the investigation.

Grandfather and father of four Anthony Grogan, 54, Cherry Orchard Park and pest control worker Steven Byrne, 35, Ballyfermot Avenue, Ballyfermot, Dublin, were charged on Monday night with three offences.

They are accused of assaulting the two officers and engaging in violent disorder during the incident. The offences can, on conviction, result in maximum sentences of five and 10 years.

They appeared before Judge Paula Murphy at Dublin District Court on Tuesday. Garda Philip Nash and Conor Dooley told the court each man had no reply to the charges. Gardaí objected to bail, citing the seriousness of the charges and fears they would abscond.

A woman in her 50s was released from garda custody on Monday and is scheduled to face court later. The two officers have also been released from hospital.

Investigations are ongoing, said a garda spokesperson.

