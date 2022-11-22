'Nefarious groups' taking advantage of concerns in East Wall, says minister

The Children's Minister has said “nefarious groups” are taking advantage of the valid concerns people have in relation to Ukrainians and other people seeking asylum here.

Roderic O'Gorman has said his department is now involved in “extensive engagement” with the community in Dublin's East Wall and will be carrying out leaflet drops in the area from today (wed) after protests were held when a group seeking international protection was moved into the old ESB building.

Mr O’Gorman criticised the “misuse of concerns by certain nefarious groups” when questioned about the East Wall protests.

Appearing before an Oireachtas committee Mr O’Gorman said that over the last nine months the Irish public have shown “huge solidarity” with those arriving from Ukraine and elsewhere and the State’s response has been supported by communities across the country.

Locals and others gathered in East Wall to protest against the moving of refugees into an old ESB building on East Wall Road. Picture: Leah Farrell/ RollingNews.ie

He said his department will continue to foster that support, but he added we are dealing with the largest humanitarian crisis faced by this country and that is “creating pressures and creating strain”.

He said the State will continue to provide shelter and safety to those arriving here irrespective of where they came from.

Mr O'Gorman said some of those who have been accommodated in East Wall came from tented accommodation in Athlone and it is hoped to have all of 310 people in tents moved out as quickly as possible.

Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns said the far right are now spreading “fear and discord" in relation to those arriving here from Ukraine and other countries.

“Sometimes we can fall prey to those lies and prejudices, so I think it's important to call it out. These groups don't represent the vast majority of people in Ireland or the East Wall communities,” she said.

Holly Cairns said it is important to call out prejudices. Picture: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Senator Lynne Ruane also warned that there has been a framing that “people are a threat” but she said communities should be empowered to be part of a “positive humanitarian response rather than a reactive 'people don't belong here'-type response”.

Addressing claims that those seeking asylum have not being vetted, Mr O'Gorman said it was important to stress that vetting only applies to those working or volunteering with children or vulnerable people.

“If I move into a new apartment block, or a new community, I don't get vetted, none of us get vetted and I think that's a really important point to make,” Mr O'Gorman said.

The Minister said there has been a “heavy reliance” on hotel accommodation and “when we lose an accommodation provider, it is significant” both for the department in having to find alternative accommodation and for those people who are moved having settled in an area.

He said procurement teams will be actively engaged in seeking accommodation in the weeks ahead.