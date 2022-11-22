'Nefarious groups' taking advantage of concerns in East Wall, says minister

'Nefarious groups' taking advantage of concerns in East Wall, says minister

Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman criticised the 'misuse of concerns by certain nefarious groups' when questioned about the East Wall protests. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Tue, 22 Nov, 2022 - 20:21
Elaine Loughlin

The Children's Minister has said “nefarious groups” are taking advantage of the valid concerns people have in relation to Ukrainians and other people seeking asylum here.

Roderic O'Gorman has said his department is now involved in “extensive engagement” with the community in Dublin's East Wall and will be carrying out leaflet drops in the area from today (wed) after protests were held when a group seeking international protection was moved into the old ESB building.

Mr O’Gorman criticised the “misuse of concerns by certain nefarious groups” when questioned about the East Wall protests.

Appearing before an Oireachtas committee Mr O’Gorman said that over the last nine months the Irish public have shown “huge solidarity” with those arriving from Ukraine and elsewhere and the State’s response has been supported by communities across the country.

Locals and others gathered in East Wall to protest against the moving of refugees into an old ESB building on East Wall Road. Picture: Leah Farrell/ RollingNews.ie
Locals and others gathered in East Wall to protest against the moving of refugees into an old ESB building on East Wall Road. Picture: Leah Farrell/ RollingNews.ie

He said his department will continue to foster that support, but he added we are dealing with the largest humanitarian crisis faced by this country and that is “creating pressures and creating strain”.

He said the State will continue to provide shelter and safety to those arriving here irrespective of where they came from.

Mr O'Gorman said some of those who have been accommodated in East Wall came from tented accommodation in Athlone and it is hoped to have all of 310 people in tents moved out as quickly as possible.

Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns said the far right are now spreading “fear and discord" in relation to those arriving here from Ukraine and other countries.

“Sometimes we can fall prey to those lies and prejudices, so I think it's important to call it out. These groups don't represent the vast majority of people in Ireland or the East Wall communities,” she said.

Holly Cairns said it is important to call out prejudices. Picture: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
Holly Cairns said it is important to call out prejudices. Picture: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Senator Lynne Ruane also warned that there has been a framing that “people are a threat” but she said communities should be empowered to be part of a “positive humanitarian response rather than a reactive 'people don't belong here'-type response”.

Addressing claims that those seeking asylum have not being vetted, Mr O'Gorman said it was important to stress that vetting only applies to those working or volunteering with children or vulnerable people.

“If I move into a new apartment block, or a new community, I don't get vetted, none of us get vetted and I think that's a really important point to make,” Mr O'Gorman said.

The Minister said there has been a “heavy reliance” on hotel accommodation and “when we lose an accommodation provider, it is significant” both for the department in having to find alternative accommodation and for those people who are moved having settled in an area.

He said procurement teams will be actively engaged in seeking accommodation in the weeks ahead.

Read More

Far right fringe elements 'whipping up hysteria' in East Wall, says local TD

More in this section

Budget 2021 Pressure mounts on energy companies to pass on savings
Hospital corridor with gurneys HSA informed of death following tragic incident in Wexford
Jules Thomas to sue Netflix over Sophie Toscan du Plantier documentary Jules Thomas to sue Netflix over Sophie Toscan du Plantier documentary
ProtestAsylum SeekersRefugee CrisisPlace: East WallPerson: Roderic O'GormanPerson: Holly CairnsPerson: Lynne RuaneOrganisation: ESB
Police Stock

Dead buzzard found hanging from tree in Co Down ‘twisted and sick’

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.248 s