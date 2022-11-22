Jules Thomas to sue Netflix over Sophie Toscan du Plantier documentary

Jules Thomas to sue Netflix over Sophie Toscan du Plantier documentary

Jules Thomas with her art at the farmers market in Schull, West Cork. Thomas has lodged papers with the High Court with intent to sue Netflix, Lightbox Media, and John Dower. Picture: Dan Linehan

Tue, 22 Nov, 2022 - 19:57
Ann Murphy

The former partner of Ian Bailey has begun steps to sue over a Netflix documentary about the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier in West Cork.

Jules Thomas, who is an artist based in West Cork, lodged papers in the High Court on Monday, with an intent to sue Netflix, production company Lightbox Media, and writer and director John Dower.

The action relates to the three-part Sophie – a Murder in West Cork documentary aired on Netflix about the 1996 murder.

The 39-year-old French film producer was found battered to death outside her isolated holiday home in Toormore, near Schull, on December 23, 1996. Nobody has ever been charged in Ireland with the murder.

Ms Thomas is representing herself in her legal action. She is the former partner of Ian Bailey, who was found guilty in his absence, and without legal representation, of the 1996 murder of the film producer by a French court in 2019. 

Mr Bailey has always denied any involvement in the murder. He was arrested twice as part of the murder investigation in Ireland but was never charged.

Ms Thomas and Mr Bailey separated in 2021 after almost three decades together.

Last July, An Garda Síochána announced that a “full review” of Ms du Plantier’s murder has been ordered on foot of an initial examination by the garda serious crime review team.

Sophie Toscan du Plantier was killed in 1996.
Sophie Toscan du Plantier was killed in 1996.

The serious crime review team, headed by Detective Superintendent Des McTiernan, are carrying out a comprehensive review of the entire investigation into the killing.

The unsolved murder spawned a number of productions, including the renowned West Cork podcast by Sam Bungey and Jennifer Forde; Jim Sheridan’s Murder at the Cottage on Sky, and Sophie: A Murder in West Cork.

Murder at the Cottage included contributions from Ms Thomas, while Sophie: A Murder in West Cork did not.

