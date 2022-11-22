Dead buzzard found hanging from tree in Co Down ‘twisted and sick’

Tue, 22 Nov, 2022 - 18:38
Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Police are carrying out inquiries after a dead buzzard was found strung up off the Ulster Way in Co Down.

Police in Bangor said a dead buzzard was recovered from Clandeboye Road on November 19 following a report from a member of the public.

It has since been sent for a post-mortem examination and other tests to determine its cause of death, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said in a statement.

Independent MLA Alex Easton said he came across the bird while out for a walk and was disturbed by the scene.

He said that killing a buzzard deliberately contravenes wildlife laws.

“I have seen many unpleasant things in my life, but to find a bird of prey hung deliberately by its neck while out walking is rather upsetting and shocking,” he said.

“To find one being hung by the neck deliberately just off the Ulster Way is rather upsetting, twisted and sick, there are some sick people out there.”

PSNI inquiries are ongoing.

