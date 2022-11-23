Relatives concerned about potential abuses as visitor access still limited in hospitals and nursing homes

Health watchdog the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) is still receiving numerous complaints about limited visiting access in hospitals and nursing homes, with relatives extremely worried about potential abuses and substandard healthcare.

These findings do not surprise advocacy group Care Champions, who say they are still told of relatives only offered window visits at nursing homes despite changes in HSE guidelines.

Spokeswoman Majella Beattie said even if just a few homes or hospitals limit visiting, this could impact hundreds of people.

“Personal care is another issue we often hear about, someone might say, ‘I called to the home at 1pm and my loved one was still in bed’,” she said, adding this is often linked to staff shortages.

Majella Beattie said: 'There are more homes abiding by the guidance than what there was this time last year'. Picture: Bob Morrison

She called for regulation to allow social workers to have better access to nursing homes, saying their presence could help address serious concerns around abuse for residents and families.

“There are more homes abiding by the guidance than what there was this time last year, but there is not enough of them abiding by the guidance,” she said.

In all honesty, some homes have improved so even when there are outbreaks, they would allow the nominated person in.”

Between January and September, Hiqa received 10 complaints which cited limited visiting to HSE hospitals and 59 relating to nursing homes visits from the public.

All bar one of these concerns also highlighted a number of other potentially serious issues.

The most recent hospital concern received in September included worries about safeguarding which usually refers to abuse including physical and financial, as well as visiting access. They also highlighted the quality of care and infection prevention as problems.

Another hospital concern received in June raised worries around end-of-life care and how falls are managed as well as lack of visiting.

This person’s complaint also queries safeguarding and the quality of healthcare available.

In March concerns were raised around a hospital patient who does not seem to have been receiving proper healthcare.

Personal care was also criticised which could include washing and dressing.

A concern raised in June indicated the person was worried about safeguarding of a nursing home resident, hydration, medicines management and falls management.

Nutrition in nursing homes was raised by eight people, and hydration four times.

Low staffing levels were criticised five times in nursing home concerns, and limited communication with families 28 times.

Concerns raised by healthcare workers with Hiqa about these issues were not released under the Freedom of Information Act on the grounds this might deter other staff from raising issues.