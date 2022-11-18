Mental Health Commission 'repeatedly sought assurances' from HSE over Owenacurra closure

The Mental Health Commission (MHC) has said it “repeatedly sought assurances” from the HSE that residents of the Owenacurra mental health facility, which faces closure, were being “individually consulted” as to where they wished to move.

The Oireachtas health committee had recently written to the MHC asking what it had done to enforce a service plan for the long-term care for vulnerable residents of the Owenacurra centre in Midleton. Such a plan is part of the MHC’s statutory remit towards vulnerable patients.

The MHC was recently accused by Government TD Neasa Hourigan as having been “weaponised” by the HSE in that its reports had been used to justify the closure of Owenacurra, originally planned by the HSE for completion by the end of October last year.

However, Ms Hourigan pointed out that other Cork facilities, in some of which residents of Owenacurra have since been offered placements, have received inferior compliance reports to that of Owenacurra from the MHC in recent times.

Asked what its level of engagement with the Owenacurra closure had been, an MHC spokesperson said: “We have repeatedly sought assurances from the registered proprietor that residents are being individually consulted to ensure their will and preferences regarding placement are upheld.”

They said the commission’s regulatory power “is limited in relation to such transfers and extends only to approved centres”.

HSE services 'are in place'

They added a recent inspection of the Owenacurra centre, within which just six residents remain of the 19 who lived there when the closure order was handed down, confirmed HSE services “are in place” to uphold residents’ rights and ensure appropriate safeguards are installed.

The HSE’s communication with the residents of Owenacurra, who have staunchly opposed the centre’s closure, has been repeatedly criticised by advocates as insufficient given the effect the closure could have on some of the most vulnerable patients in the country.

“The MHC has emphasised that there must be full engagement with the person and their family or advocate as regards the suitability of their transfer,” the MHC spokesperson said.

“The MHC is very aware that all residents were voluntary and were free to come and go while in Owenacurra,” they added.

However, local Green councillor and prominent Owenacurra campaigner Liam Quaide accused the MHC of “failing to enforce a credible service plan for the vulnerable adults in east Cork impacted by the closure”.

“And yet since the Kerry Camhs debacle, the MHC has been lobbying [minister for mental health] Mary Butler to expand their remit to community teams,” Mr Quaide said.

A HSE spokesperson said it “always endeavours to meet our regulatory and legal obligations” and said it engages “fully with the commission”.

They said “detailed transition planning” had taken place regarding the Owenacurra closure, and its team at the centre continues to meet “with the small number of remaining residents to discuss future placements at other facilities”.

“We understand that moving to a new home will be difficult for each remaining resident, and we regret that it is not possible or correct to refurbish the existing building,” they added.