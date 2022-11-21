'We've won a big one!' Mayo retirement group claims €1m Lotto prize

'We've won a big one!' Mayo retirement group claims €1m Lotto prize

Members of a Mayo retirement syndicate group Young at Heart at Lotto HQ where they claimed the €1m Daily Million prize. Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Mon, 21 Nov, 2022 - 18:55
Mairead Sheehy

"We've won a big one!" 

That's how one member of a retirement group from Co Mayo described the news that their syndicate had won the €1m jackpot in a Daily Millions Lotto draw last month. 

The 47-person syndicate are from a retirement group called ‘Young at Heart’, based in Parke, located outside of Castlebar, Co Mayo and was formed seven years ago in January 2015.

Syndicate spokesperson Michael Cosgrave they are delighted to be sharing the prize and to experience it together. 

“Ah, we were all so excited when we found out. Anne Kelly rang me and said, Woah we’ve won a big one!

We’re so happy to be sharing this prize with each other rather than one individual winning it on their own. It means so much more to us as a group to experience this joy together.

The winning ticket was sold in Turlough Stores, in Turlough Co Mayo on October 3.




A cruise, a trip to Greenland and a holiday of a lifetime are just some of the things members of the syndicate hope to do with their winnings.

Syndicate member Anne Kelly revealed the group's celebrations, which took place at a meeting in Parke, was "a real party".

“We had a meeting the Thursday after we’d won and we had our own celebrations with bubbly, food and music," she said.

“It was a real party, and the atmosphere was just electric! The whole community is really delighted for us."

LottoMayoPlace: MayoPlace: CastlebarPerson: Michael CosgraveOrganisation: Lotto
